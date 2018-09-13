Manmarziyaan Movie Review: A Heart-Pleasing Portrayal Of Love; Anurag Kashyap Like Never Before!

Manmarziyaan Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vikram Kochhar

Director: Anurag Kashyap

What’s Good: The confusing chemistry between all the three leads gives birth to something very likeable & that’s what stands out in this film, just another day in the lives of Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu for blowing our minds with their performances, Abhishek Bachchan underplays & how! The genius Amit Trivedi & his way of incorporating 12 songs without any obstruction

What’s Bad: If there’s something coming from Kashyap, it needs to be extreme & he has taken a similar path in Manmarziyaan too – some will click with the confusion, some will just hate it. It’s never a midway for Kashyap!

Loo Break: You might need one in 2nd half because that’s where things start to dip a bit

Watch or Not?: You kind of have an idea about how this movie could turn out! Also there’s no doubt about the performances but there’s always a doubt about the connect

Manmarziyaan, which in Hindi translates to ‘do what pleases your heart’, is a complicated, confusing and a beautiful love triangle between Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan). Now, Vicky ‘believes’ that he and Rumi are star-crossed lovers but is a very irresponsible person. When he’s given a day to come & confess his feelings to Rumi’s parents, he decides to keep it postponing.

Enters a successful banker from London, Robbie. He’s the kind of guy you get in arrange marriages but Rumi is someone you love. Annoyed at Vicky’s carelessness, Rumi warns him that she’ll get married to Robbie if he doesn’t man up. Rest of the story just builds up a curiousity along with a tad bit of confusion of what will be the fate of this trio. Whatever the result is, it comes with a package of entertainment & thrills.

Manmarziyaan Review: Script Analysis

Kanika Dhillon is the salient star of the film! Script, screenplay & dialogues – she has mastered each and every department. Yes, she faces some misses in the midway but by the end everything falls right into its place. You might think it’s a redux of Bollywood films like Dhadkan, Hum Dil Chuke Sanam & Tanu Weds Manu but there’s a very thick line that sets this apart from everything – Anurag Kashyap.

The dark undertone to the scenes, displaying love in a very realistic way and uproarious dialogues make Manmarziyaan a treat to your heart even at the length of 155 minutes. Both the halves of the film have been granted equal amount of interesting elements, where there is madness & crazy fun in the first half, the second one is a bit dark & melodramatic. All depends on your taste but whatever it is you’re going to enjoy either of the halves better than the other.

Manmarziyaan Review: Star Performance

Taapsee Pannu deservingly gets a song on what she really is – Bijlee! She’s thunderous in the film & her character of Rumi gets the most meat of all. Rumi is very well written and brilliantly portrayed by Taapsee. There’s no stopping for her from here & we’ve a superstar in making. Vicky Kaushal – “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai yai’ch acting ka bhagwan hai.” What started from a pure & unadulterated Deepak Chaudhary in Masaan has turned into a rumbling roar as Vicky in Manmarziyaan.

This wasn’t easy even for Vicky Kaushal because his character needed that touch of madness. Fortunately Kaushal has managed to pull Vicky off with this unmatched talent. Since the posters of Manmarziyaan were released, I was rooting for Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek’s Robbie is the biggest takeaway for me in the film. His silence, his breakdown, his definition of love – everything well portrayed by Junior Bachchan. Saurabh Sachdeva as Kakaji (Marriage Bureau guy) and Vikram Kochhar (Robbie’s brother) though have a very limited scope but are gifted some hilarious one liners. Ashnoor Kaur (Rumi’s cousin) plays her sweet little role with innocence.

Manmarziyaan Review: Direction, Music

Manmarziyaan gifts us one changed Anurag Kashyap! The man who has given us Gangs Of Wassruy, Ugly, Black Friday, Dev D; it’s very hard to believe he had it in him to come up with something like this. Bets are high on what he’s doing next because with that Richard Linklater inspired finale, I’m atleast hoping something very different from his next project. He aces his part with the backing of Sylvester Fonseca’s authentic cinematography and Meghna Gandhi’s production design.

You need someone like Amit Trivedi to execute 12 songs into a screenplay in which there’s a lot of things happening around. Daryaa & Hallaa tops for me (Yes, I’m a sadist) and they’re very well placed in the film. Dhayaan Chand is quirky, Bijlee helps to shape up the Rumi’s character and I wish it had more of F For Fyaar. Rest of the songs are stiched to support the screenplay and not extend it. Kashyap has just pulled a (Anurag) Basu with Manmarziyaan’s album.

Manmarziyaan Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Manmarziyaan is not your hunky dory love story. It has love in a more realistic form backed by some outstanding performances. The music lifts up the purpose of the film proving the point Kashyap wants to say i.e. Do what pleases your heart!

Three and a half stars!

Manmarziyaan Trailer

Manmarziyaan releases on 14th September, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Manmarziyaan .