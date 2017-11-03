Ittefaq Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha

Director: Abhay Chopra

What’s Good: Let’s start with what’s best – Akshaye Khanna! Chilling moments, hilarious breaks & scatterbrained climax.

What’s Bad: Few unconvincing things but I can give them a pass keeping mind the intriguing value.

Loo Break: Loo? You can’t even take a blink break. There’s always something going on, humour or suspense.

Watch or Not?: Don’t even think! This is an entertaining fare for everyone.

User Rating:

Ittefaq is about two murders, one suicide, two versions of one story and a cop who tries to read whatever it is being offered to him. It starts with a chase sequence and ends with one but between these two, a lot of unpredictable things occur. Vikram Sethi (Sidharth Malhotra) is a renowned Indian novelist who is in the country for his upcoming book launch. He’s being chased by cops for the murder of his wife, Catherine (Kimberly Louisa McBeath). Running from them he bumps into Maya (Sonakshi Sinha).

Maya is married to Shekhar, an over-ambitious lawyer. Vikram meeting Maya proceeds with a shocking scene of Maya coming out of her building to call the police. Shekhar has been dead on the floor, Vikram is on the scene and yet again everyone is confused. But for what we see, Vikram has been arrested for interrogation and Maya has been called for questioning. Both have different stories to offer but there’s the truth lies somewhere between it. Watch the film to know what happens next, because apart from reading spoilers on the internet you’ll never be able to guess what happened that night.

Ittefaq Movie Review: Script Analysis

Abhay Chopra, grandson of BR Chopra has wonderfully adapted the 1969 version of Rajesh Khanna’s film with the same name. He wants you to believe what’s happening on the screen but with every scene, he also proves you wrong. A perfect whodunit thriller always demands the pace which Ittefaq serves perfectly.

As quoted by Imtiaz Ali, “Keeping a film pure is very essential in order for it to be remembered” and Abhay tries the same. He never takes the film to any other direction keeping everyone intrigued. He also has infused few hilarious scenes between the cops to make sure it’s not just in the serious zone.

Ittefaq Movie Review: Star Performance

Sidharth Malhotra loves to speak with his eyes and he gets enough chances to roar in this one. He as well Sonakshi Sinha properly convinces everyone why their story is the truth and Abhay Chopra makes you believe why both can be a lie.

Sonakshi Sinha perfectly fits her character as she aces in expressing her emotions. She’s believable in charming her way out. Delivers the director’s vision with excellence.

Yes! I was saving best for the last, Akshaye Khanna. Though the movie is unpredictable but everyone predicted this guy is going to nail his role and he has delivered the same. His cop moments are on point and adds in many laughs through his every lasting delight.

Ittefaq Movie Review: Direction, Music

Though the film is filled with astounding performances, it’ll always be remembered for Abhay Chopra. This man has added a gem in the list of best thrillers of Bollywood. He has excelled the way of storytelling matching up the standards of best of the world.

A thriller requires haunting background music and Ittefaq has it. It compliments the thrilling scenes building up the suspense. The film has no song, which is a perfect treat for everyone lost in it.

Ittefaq Movie Review: The Last Word

Want to live 100 minutes of suspense? Go for it before the spoilsports come in to ruin everyone’s experience. By the interval, you’ll feel you know what’s going on, but sit back and see yourself getting proved wrong.

Three and a half stars!

Ittefaq Trailer

Ittefaq releases on 03rd November, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Ittefaq.

