Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (Voiceover), Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, Bradley Cooper (Voiceover)

Director: James Gunn

What’s Good: Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 plays well with people’s memory. If you remember what you loved in the first part, the makers have recreated these highlights and tried to better them for your entertainment.

What’s Bad: The film clicked on its first attempt because of its novelty. This time around, there’s the same humour but a much grandeur that kills the innocence original film carried.

Loo Break: You could use one!

Watch or Not?: While Guardians Of The Galaxy turned out to be a surprise entertainer, the sequel does not match that level. Although, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper keep the promise that you won’t get bored. Watch it if you’re a fan.

Guardians Of The Galaxy are now famous after their first brush at saving the galaxy. This time, things turn ugly for them when they mess up a job entrusted to them and now the Sovereign are after their life.

Soon they come across Ego, a living planet (Kurt Russell), who says that he is Peter Quill’s father (Remember what Quill’s mother had asked as a promise to him in the first part!)

Thus, Quill is now introduced to his roots and there’s a whole new set of things we learn about his past. Also about his relationship with Yondu.

There’s also Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) learning some interesting thing in this new world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Review: Script Analysis

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 has the peculiar Marvel feature of having the audience hooked onto the casual dialogue of the film. While the first part had impressed us with its mix of action, emotion and humour, the second part is high on emotion, something we didn’t expect. In terms of humour, the usual banter between the characters is entertaining but there are also scenes where it seems just too forced.

More so, it comes across as though this film lacks a strong sense of purpose, unlike the first one, which was an introductory film, this one is held back by shackles of the past that are still in process of building character backgrounds. The writers even hold back from fully developing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Peter’s romance which may be a mainstay for their next instalment. Gamora’s character is also pretty much sidelined in this story.

Also, I think this is going to be on everyone’s mind if the makers are trying to build the ‘Family’ aspect like the less deserving popular franchise Fast and The Furious.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Review: Star Performance

Chris Pratt is lovable as what he calls himself, Star-Lord (Still funny!). Post the success of the first film, he now has a huge fan following. As Quill, he is once again slightly goofy with his dance moves. Yet, Pratt proves he is the perfect choice for this role. His inherent charm is impressive.

Zoe Saldana as Gamora does an equally good job. Her chemistry with Chris is quite natural. Even though her character has mellowed down a little, she has a good hold over the other members.

Michael Rooker’s Yondu suddenly became my favourite character in this film. He gets much more screen presence this time and also some kickass action to pull off.

Kurt Russell as Ego is simply brilliant. The senior actor oozes with charm and his screen presence is obviously way stronger than rest of the cast.

Dave Bautista’s Drax is super entertaining. He brings in the humor in this film.

Vin Diesel provides his voiceover for Baby Groot’s character and it is fun. May be even better than his last film – Furious 8!

Bradley Cooper has lent his voice for Rocket’s character and he does his part well.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Review: Direction, Music

Writer-Director James Gunn’s sequel opens with a good enough chaotic scene that has Quill and his gang in the middle of a fight with enemy who is not an easy one. There’s a lot of whacks and bangs being thrown in the first few scenes, just to give you a sense of what you’re getting into.

The action of course looks brilliant with our leads slamming things around. In a few places, the VFX don’t work well, like the one where Rusell has to look like a younger Ego. Sadly, the effect hasn’t come off well and his digital face-lift does not work. On the other hand, the animation for Ego’s private planet looks marvellous and slightly trippy too.

One of the best scenes remains where Gunn cranks up the volume for a fight scene that has us grooving to the music but the team is on a killing spree of their villains. That surely takes us back to the first part!

Music plays a big role in this film just like the first one. (Remember the jukebox soundtrack from 1st film?). This time Tyler Bates has composed the score and it’s amazingly good.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Review: The Last Word

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 is not as good as the first one. Entertaining in parts; this one loses out on a purpose to make it unmissable. A 3/5 for this!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy releases on 5 May 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.