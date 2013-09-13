Rating: 0.5/5 stars (Half Star)

Star cast: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Kainaat Arora, Bruna Abdalah, Maryam Zakaria, Manjari Fadnis, Sonalee Kulkarni, Karishma Tanna

Director: Indra Kumar

What’s Good: Nothing

What’s Bad: Everything

Loo break: Don’t watch the film at all rather.

Grand Masti is obnoxious and detestable so much so that it can pass for a mild porn film. Replete with sexual innuendos, without a hint of story, this film establishes male chauvinistic notions that men are horny beasts and women are nothing more than available creatures to provide pleasure. It’s so unbearable and disturbing to watch such films that demean women so brutally! Belonging to the genre of adult comedy, this film is a vent for the sexually frustrated.

Three young men have had a ball of their life in college. Amar, Prem and Meet in their last days at college meet their new principal Robert Pereira who hangs young men to a Conjuring-like tree and strip them naked to punish them, if they are caught eyeing any woman!

Six years later, Meet is married to his boss but his sex life is dull because of work pressure. Prem’s wife is busy taking care of his family and the duo have no time to make love. And Amar and his wife have a child who keep their sex life dry.

When the three leashed men are left astray to attend their college reunion – the trio hook up with their former Principal’s daughter, wife and sister. The problem begins when Robert sniffs the wilderness and desperately try to hunt them down.

It’s expected to be a crackling feat where the three friends find themselves in a grander problem than their Masti days!

Grand Masti Review: Script Analysis

The film begins with newer contours of what A,B,C,D stands for, as deliciously ravishing women walked off flaunting their butts and bosoms for visual education of the audiences. I kept looking for a story but alas, there was none. The older Masti film was lame but had an inkling of fun in it. Grand Masti is plain cheap that will grotesque you out.

Men ogling so unabashedly at women and thrusting their pelvis at the cameras is more shocking than I had expected. Men are unhappy with their marriages because their wives are either successful, or a variation of Ekta Kapoor’s Tulsi or a perfect mother. The way the male spouses meander, the improbable gags, the obscene song sequences, the overall vulgarity is infuriating.

‘Laura Rose Marlow Mary’ are the names of women in this movie and the male characters consider this as an audacious invitation! The male character is named Hardik but emphatically pronounced Hard-dick.

There are several such instances when the film’s jokes can be dissected only to find something lewd. The script spares nothing from male genitalia to female body parts with its sickening portrayal.

The flat jokes, sleazy dialogues and flimsy screenplay ensures you have a horrendous time!

Grand Masti Review: Star Performances

Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Ritesh Deshmukh are so horrendously disgusting that I don’t have a single word of kindness for these men!

The women must be suffering from dire joblessness to indulge in this film that portrays women so poorly!

Grand Masti Review: Direction, Editing and Music

Director Indra Kumar has made innumerable romantic flicks before realizing that making trash is his forte. In this film he has beaten his former records of stooping low in terms of content or conception or even execution! The jokes are not funny unless you are a 16 year old and despite all the desperately laborious efforts I wasn’t remotely amused in even a single scene of the film. The editing was fine as the film doesn’t torture you for too long and the music has no praiseworthy flair to it.

Grand Masti Review: The Last Word

Grand Masti is a grand tapestry of trash! If you are going to watch the film, it is automatically assumed that you are brainless to invest your time in such a painful film. I would rather route you to watch blue films which might have a better storyline and more action than you expect here. Since films are a work of effort, I am not giving this a zero! Here’s 0.5/5 for Grand Masti. Both John Day and Grand Masti will beat Horror Story at horrifying you!

Grand Masti Trailer

Grand Masti releases on 13th September, 2013.

