Genius Movie Review: From Gadar – Ek Prem Katha To Genius – Ek Shame Katha!

Genius Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star!)

Star Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Chauhan, Abhimanyu Shekhar Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka

Director: Anil Sharma

What’s Good: Despite many attempts by Sharma & son, I managed to get out alive of the film, that’s good & also there were scenes which were so atrocious that they were hilarious

What’s Bad: I can complete my entire review in this point because I’ll not have anything good to say about the film but let’s respect the format and carry on

Loo Break: Hmm! I visited the loo in the interval and it was only then I realized world has much better places than watching this movie in a theatre

Watch or Not?: Even if the world has one last theatre left with running only the shows of Genius, go home and watch Twilight

In the world of Prems & Rahuls we’ve our Genius named as Vasudev Shastri (Utkarsh Sharma). He’s a topper from IIT which is more of a Indian Institute of ‘Timepass’ than ‘Technology’. People sing songs in the campus, class & even loo, there’s no sign of professors, also teacher in mid of the exam goes out to talk on his phone with another lady teacher. Amidst all this Vasu manages to get into India’s top most intelligence agency RAW even before he finishes his college.

How? Why? Do not ask all these logical questions because, “Picture toh pappppa ni” (Munnabhai style). During the interval Papa Sharma introduces MRS (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who’s another self-acclaimed Genius working against the country. Now, going by his initials one must he must be some Malik Razak Shaikh but NO! Nothing in this film goes the way you think, he’s Mr. Samar Khan! So, RAW decides to track down Vasu while he’s on his own mission of catching MRS.

Genius Movie Review: Script Analysis

Anil Sharma! What have you done? He’s the same guy who has given us Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and he’s now the same who’s giving us Genius: Ek Shame Katha. This isn’t just trash this is entertaining trash. From the super shaky slow-mo shots to Utkarsh delivering a dialogue as “Hamare business mein saude nahi sanskar hote hai”; I have to agree I laughed more in this film than Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. While entering the cinema hall I had the choice of choosing a recliner or normal seat, I went for the latter one because I knew I’ll sleep on the couch.

The script was so scattered you never get the point in which the story wants to flow. Everything is happening for no reason. RAW has nothing more important to do than keep a track on someone like Vasu & throughout the film he does what he wants no matter what the law says. He risks his life & runs behind a car crossing many obstacles, doing cycle stunts just to straighten the incorrectly placed Indian flag. This and much of nonsense takes place throughout the film.

Genius Movie Review: Star Performance

Utkarsh Sharma debuts way too early than his time. He still has not a single quality that will qualify for him being tagged as a hero. Tiger Shroff at least had the flexible body in his favour. Though he looks bearable in beard, wish Anil Sharma had made him kept one throughout.

Ishita Chauhan, too, fails to leave any mark. She’s too artificial to act as she drowns miserably in the emotional scenes. Even in rest of the film, she’s remains straight faced. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is good in couple of scenes but that’s about it. The movie is so average that it makes even someone like Nawaz ham. Mithun Chakraborty rarely has dialogues, he’s just there for the sake of it.

Genius Movie Review: Direction, Music

Anil Sharma fails miserably in direction as well as writing. A good movie always depend on story and direction, Genius fails to get any of this straight. The story had the potential to be good but with a lot of rework, a new director and new cast. Clocking over two hours & thirty minutes, it’s a waste & I’m not getting those precious moments back.

The movie had the special power of making everyone in it a mediocre and one more victim of the same is Himesh Reshammiya. With Tera Fitoor & Dil Meri Na Sune as very average songs, rest of them aren’t even worthy listening once. Monty Sharma’s background score also runs middle of the road and is nothing to takeaway from the film.

Genius Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Genius is one of those films which should be watched for its trashy value. It’s one of those films which should be reviewed ASAP by Kanan & Biswa on Pretentious Movie Reviews. If months from now Genius is coming on television, change the channel and watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

One star!

