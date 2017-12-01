Firangi Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav.

Director: Rajiev Dhingra

What’s Good: My memory, which reminds me there’s nothing good in the film.

What’s Bad: FIRANGI.

Loo Break: Totally! Anytime you want, you’re free to go because you’ll literally get piss(ed) throughout the film.

Watch or Not?: Even if you’re a die-hard fan of Kapil Sharma, skip it, because in the film he’s not the Kapil we’ve known him for.

User Rating:

The year is 1921, the story is set in two small villages of Punjab – Behrampur and one another weird sounding name. It’s about an useless brat, Mangatram aka Manga (Kapil Sharma) who has a special god’s gift. He can treat anyone’s backache just by kicking down his ass. He wants to be a policeman and his power impresses the head of British Mark Daniels (Edward Sonnenblick), who then hires Manga in his team. In another angle, we have Raja Indraveer Singh (Kumud Mishra) who’s close friend to Daniels.

Agreeing to Daniels’ propose of marrying his daughter, greedy Indraveer Singh signs a deal where he’ll get 60% of shares of an alcohol company Daniels want to set up in India. Manga finds his love in Sargi (Ishita Dutta), who’s from the weird sounding village which is in danger because of the deal made by Indraveer Singh. Rest of the story is all about how Manga, eventually, turns out to be a saviour and helps the villagers to retain their place.

Firangi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Directed and screenplay by Rajiev Dhingra, Firangi is a poorly executed film. Not just in the terms of acting and story but also considering the tacky production values. A dusty looking village, Englishmen who in number are less than what you’ll find them at a regular noon at Taj Mahal and Kapil Sharma ignoring what he does the best. To be honest, I didn’t laugh at a single joke throughout the film. This was a shocker because even in worst comedy films there are at least couple of jokes you giggle at.

Firangi is 2 hours ‘unbearable’ 38 minutes long which is another addition to the list of ‘most annoying things about the film’. Rajiev mashes up this to be Lagaan without a story, entertainment and cricket. A village, pre-independence period, few villagers fighting for their rights from Britishmen, a righteous hero with a pristine heroine – too many matching factors already? This could’ve been a good attempt if the director wouldn’t have tried to infuse irritating melodrama making it an out-and-out comedy.

Firangi Movie Review: Star Performance

Kapil Sharma! Please come back to television. I didn’t mind him in the trailer, applauding him for doing something new but we aren’t ready to see him in a serious avatar. After laughing aloud with him for so many years, we can’t see him with a straight face & clueless of what he’s doing.

Ishita Dutta was okayish with her act. With very few dialogues she has to portray this 1921’s simple girl who shrieks out even when his boyfriend touches her cheeks. She had not much to do, just blush and smile. Monica Gill, as the King’s daughter coming back to India from London after her studies, is strictly average. With a wannabe accent, she looks good but gets too repetitive.

Rajesh Sharma, too, cannot save this film. Interestingly he enjoys a Joe Pesci moment (Goodfellas) which eventually falls flat. Kumud Mishra is loud and animated, also a victim of lousy writing.

Firangi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Firangi is helmed by Rajiev Dhingra, who has directed the first few episodes of Comedy Nights With Kapil has taken the budget and this film way too seriously. It seems he thought to make a comedy film but somewhere on the way he lost his way and made a boring mashup of everything. Some nonsensical loopholes test your patience forcing you to leave the film midway.

Music by Jatinder Shah, too, is a yawnfest. Not a single song which could be remembered does nothing but adds more minutes to end the pain. Few good songs could reduce the torture of a bad film (Hamari Adhuri Kahani) but when it’s not your day, it’s simply not your day.

Firangi Movie Review: The Last Word

Firangi is an experiment went miserably wrong for Kapil Sharma. He tries to be what he’s not – I was known that’s what actors do, but that’s not what comedians do. To Kapil Sharma fans: abuse me all you want but even you’ll miss him for what amazing talent he has after watching this film.

One and a half stars!

Firangi Trailer

Firangi releases on 1st December, 2017.

