Fanney Khan Movie Review: One Bad Unforgettable Melody!

Fanney Khan Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pihu Sand and Divya Dutta.

Director: Atul Manjrekar

What’s Good: The legend of Anil Kapoor & nothing memorable apart from it.

What’s Bad: Umm! What’s good?

Loo Break: It will force you take one!

Watch or Not?: Please skip! There are a lot of interesting options to spend your weekend.

User Rating:

Fanney Khan is someone who is known to entertain the people around him yet ironically the movies does the exact opposite. Prashant Sharma aka Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor), an orchestra player from 90s, has this dream of making his daughter Lata Sharma (Pihu Sand) a big singer. Her fate was decided as and when she was born. “What I couldn’t do, my daughter will.” Fanney tries hard in launching the first song of his daughter.

He kidnaps Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), a famous singer, in order to extort some money from her. Baby Singh, doesn’t just has a weird name, she dances weirdly too. In this process, Fanney’s colleague and best friend, Adhir (Rajkummar Rao) falls for Baby Singh and the story takes another unwanted twist. Where will this incident lead the future of Lata, is what the remaining story is about.

Fanney Khan Movie Review: Script Analysis

Hussain Dalal (the same guy who has also given dialogues for this week’s other release Karwaan) fails to go the Everybody’s Famous way. Being a remake of

2002’s Belgian film, Fanney Khan couldn’t capture the ‘dark comedy’ essence from the original. The script is badly shattered with some out-of-sense twists and turns. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s entry scene is supremely wasted as she dances like a child who gets forced to dance in front of her relatives.

The relation of Fanney & his daughter Lata is very poorly sketched. The makers try to pop unnecessary tension between the two without establishing any strong points. Hussain should have taken some notes from what Advait Chandan did with Raj Arjun and Zaira Wasim’s characters in Secret Superstar. “Aren’t you my friend? Please help me kidnap a very famous singer,” a regular factory worker-turned-taxi driver Fanney requests his buddy Adhir. Why should anyone buy this? The script surely is at a major fault here.

Fanney Khan Movie Review: Star Performance

Anil Kapoor is very good! He’s someone, who even after playing his age couldn’t convince that he’s of the same age. As never-aging as Tom Cruise, Anil Kapoor perfectly portrays the role of a concerned father but unfortunately he could’ve done more. Rajkummar Rao is under-used in the film. We have see the kind of wonders he can do to the story but he get’s sidelined by a tedious story.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should now smarty choose what she wants to do next. After Jazbaa and Sarabjit, this is her third miss. Her character has no meat or scope for the actress to do anything. She’s in the movie just for the sake, so are the other actors apart from Anil Kapoor. Pihu Sand has acted well but the problem is character is very shabbily written. She gets annoying after a point instead of attracting the connect. She is good in the climax but by then one will lose the interest. Divya Dutta is good with the screen space she gets. She has already proven to be a good actress but I wish her character should have had more depth.

Fanney Khan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Atul Manjrekar starts his Bollywood journey on a very ordinary note. Problem with his direction is, there isn’t a proper continuation to the scenes. As I said about the script, the direction is also haywire all over. He loses the hold over the plot midway hence making it crummy towards the end.

The story is so bad that even Amit Trivedi disappoints! Apart from Tere Jaisa Tu Hai, there is not a single song worth listening. In fact, the biggest take-away from the film for me will be the trumpet bit from Tere Jaisa Tu Hai. This required good music but as they say, Fanney Khan’s bad luck relies on absolutely perfect timing.

Fanney Khan Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Fanney Khan is just like that one bad song you wish you should never have heard it. Anil Kapoor tries too hard to pour some soul in this lifeless script but not enough to make it worth watching.

Two stars!

Fanney Khan Movie Trailer

Fanney Khan Movie releases on 3rd August, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Fanney Khan Movie .