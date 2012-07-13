SHARE
Cocktail Movie Review (Cocktail Movie Poster)
Rating: 2.5/5 stars (Two-and-a-half stars)

Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia.

What’s Good: The screenplay and dialogues; the songs; the performances.

What’s Bad: The same ol’ story; the stretched second half.

Loo Break: A couple in the second half.

Verdict: Cocktail is a fun movie but gets a bit marred by the dreary second half.

Watch or Not? Watch it for the enjoyable and funny first half.

Boy loves girl. Boy ends up falling in love with girl’s best friend. Best friend also loves boy. But best friend sacrifices boy for girl. You get the drift?

Meera (Diana Penty) is stranded in London after her husband Kunal (Randeep Hooda) refuses to take her home. Her knight in shining armour turns out to be the party-animal-drunk-out-of-her-wits Veronica (Deepika Padukone). Veronica takes Meera home and allows her to live with her.

Soon, Veronica hooks up with serial-dater-and-womanizer Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) and the three start living in together. Initially, Meera cannot stand the sight of Gautam but manages to bear him as he is her best friend’s boyfriend. When Gautam’s mother (Dimple Kapadia) lands up at their door, he puts up a show of Meera being his girlfriend (rather than the boisterous Veronica of whom his mother would definitely disapprove). Gautam’s mother immediately approves of the shy, homely Meera and has great plans for their wedding back in India.

Forced to hang out together, Gautam and Meera start liking each other and sparks fly between them. On cue, Veronica decides that she loves Gautam and wants to spend the rest of her life with him.

Where does this love triangle go from here? Does Kunal re-enter Meera’s life? The rest of the movie plays out the answers.

Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail Movie Stills
Cocktail Review: Script Analysis

Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali’s story is a run-of-the-mill love triangle. But it’s the screenplay and dialogues that make the movie enjoyable. Though Saif Ali Khan has some really cheesy pick-up-lines, he gets the best dialogues.

The story is really predictable and the second half brings the movie down. There are unexplained parts in the movie that confuse the viewer. Why does Veronica just take home a random girl she met? How and why does a nice girl like Meera fall for the quintessential bad-boy like Gautam? Why does Kunal, who ruthlessly threw Meera out on the streets, agree for her façade?

Cocktail Review: Star Performances

Saif Ali Khan is very good as the playboy Gautam and equally cute when he tries to win Meera. Deepika Padukone plays her part of the confused-spoilt-brat-with-a-heart-of-gold quite well. Diana Penty surprises with an apt performance as the subdued Meera (though she didn’t have much of emoting in the film). Boman Irani is really enjoyable as Saif’s uncle. Dimple Kapadia is good as Saif’s mother.

Cocktail Review: Direction & Music

Homi Adajania’s direction is alright. While he has chosen a bland story, he’s handled it quite well. Much of the credit also goes to cinematographer Anil Mehta. Pritam’s songs for the movie are very nice. Editing by A. Sreekar Prasad could have been tighter.

Cocktail Review: The Last Word

Cocktail is a nice and enjoyable movie for the dialogues, songs and performances. But the second half is a real drag.

Cocktail Trailer

Cocktail releases on 13th July 2012.

37 COMMENTS

  1. I don’t know about the movie…but what made me laugh was the question at the end of this page…
    “Will Cocktail break all box-office records of Saif?”
    I mean seriously?? which records are we talking…?? lmao

  2. The movie is so much fun. I watched it at Wave Cinema, Raja Garden, first day first show and I’m totally amazed. What an acting and what a story! Loved it yaaar! I think you all should watch it.

  7. The story may be same old Bollywood story but the story presentation, good dailouges,good music tracks and some good comedy.Moreover the story line is fast you don’t have to even go for a loo break. Paisa wasool flick.

  10. Saw the movie today..Pathetic is the word! The movie’s emotional bits fail to connect with the audience. after Interval, I felt each minute as an hour. The break between dialogues, sub-standard comedy, lack of a logical story thread, Saif’s over acting and old age looks (his face started showing his age!) were all a big turn off! Some party scenes seemed like space fillers rather a necessity.

  12. What a beautiful and mind blowing movie. A must watch for second time. Those idiots wanting this great movie to be flop live in fool’s paradise. They are so jealous and blind in their vision that they forgot to realise that the movie already grossed Rs 18 corores on the first day going great guns. Shame on their jealous mentality.

  15. over all movie is fantastic..every movie hav some weak points..whatever music,performances rocks..full paisa wasool.

  16. The movie is excellent..though d second half is slow but every dialog n situation shown in screenplay is really good, logical & something to think about..[especially how d current generation goes through]..songs go with d mood of d film..performances r good especially diana is delight to watch s an indian girl avatar..4/5

  35. i loved the movie very much…. Specially Diana….. and of course the song..” TUMHI HO BANDHU”….. BEAUTIFUL SONG…..
    :)

LEAVE A REPLY