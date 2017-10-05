Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Ryan Gosling, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Mark Arnold, Ana de Armas

Director: Denis Villeneuve

What’s Good: Sequence for which IMAX technology has been invented, Seat shaking background score, Ryan Gosling looking handsome even in blood.

What’s Bad: Far stretched scenes to build up the story, You don’t underutilise an actor and especially if it’s Harrison Ford.

Loo Break: You’ll wish to have many times but skip as you might miss something very important.

Watch or Not?: Liked the old Blade Runner? Don’t expect anything extraordinary and go for it.

“Are you real?” The major question under which the story of Blade Runner revolves. K (Ryan Gosling) is our generation’s Blade Runner (One of which was played by Harrison Ford 30 years ago). His job is same as Ford’s – to find and kill the the replicants. To those who are fresh to the sequel – replicants are those beings which were created by men but turned rogue under circumstances. K, on this journey of eliminating replicants, explores what he really is – human or replicant?

In this ocean flooded with a heavy story, K tackles some unexplored areas. Following his boss Lieutenant Joshi’s (Robin Wright) orders K discovers a secret grave outside the city. This leads to K go on a mission to uncover a hidden secret and meet with his predecessor Deckard (Harrison Ford).

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story thrives your attention. Miss of a second, you’ll break the link created to understand what’s going on. It crawls and tumbles down few times but thanks to Roger Deakin’s astonishing cinematography that keeps you intrigued till the end. After watching this, you’ll feel how Ridley Scott’s ‘iconic’ Blade Runner was way minimalistic in approach.

Ridley’s version which itself was based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Make no mistake! Blade Runner 2049 has got best of everything. Denis who gifted us with Arrival last year, Ryan Gosling who’s the perfect replicant of Harrison and Benjamin & Hans’ bass-busting background music. It somewhere falls short on its way of being a sequel to a classic.

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review: Star Performance

Ryan Gosling, after making us drool away in La La Land, proves why is the jack of all trades. He’s straight out of Drive in this one. Never for a moment, you’ll feel you’re watching a Blade Runner minus Harrison Ford, of course until he arrives on screen.

Ana De Armas as Ryan’s hologram girlfriend is a pretty addition and she does her part pretty well. Robin Wright whom Ryan stylishly calls Madame is beautiful as always, playing a sharp & edgy boss in this one. Jared Leto is wasted OR was his scenes edited out, again? Harrison Ford weaves his trademark magic wanting you to see more of him.

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Denis as the captain of the ship focusses well on some parts while loses ends on some. A crisp editing, elimination of death scenes is what was required. He leaves the ending open as Ridley did in the first one. The sequel is happening for sure, but is it another 35 years away? Time will tell.

The major plus point of the film is Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer’s background score. Denis has a soft corner for thumping music, we’ve seen in Arrival. Trust me, in Blade Runner 2049 it gets better. We don’t have Aliens here but we surely do have replicants.

Blade Runner 2049 Movie Review: The Last Word

Watch Blade Runner 2049 only if you’ve the patience to sit still for around 3 hours. Don’t expect it to be your usual fast-paced thriller film, this is slow and takes time to build up. This film is like an airplane, speed up on a runway for the first hour but takes off whirl winding on second.

Three stars!

Blade Runner 2049 Trailer

