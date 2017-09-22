Bhoomi Movie Review: Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kellkar, Siddhant

Director: Omung Kumar

What’s Good: People associated with such movie & give it their sweat, blood and tears, Aditi Rao Hydari is more natural than a real fruit juice.

What’s Bad: At present, my profession – because of it I’ve to watch such movies & write a 1000 word article on it.

Loo Break: You can take a long poop break if you want, all you’ll miss is some more baseless scenes.

Watch or Not?: If Bollywood invents a Blue Whale game, watching Bhoomi would probably be the last stage of it.

The story of Bhoomi starts in Agra, where the makers decide to start the movie with visuals of a girl getting kidnapped. Cut to the scene where Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari) is seen dancing on a wedding song with her fiance Neeraj (Sidhant Gupta). Bhoomi lives with her father Arun Sachdeva (Sanjay Dutt) – who owns a shoe store in the city. Along with being selling shoes Arun also sells some rotten jokes on drinks with his whiskey-buddy Taj (Shekhar Suman). It takes not more than a single time to guess what a man named Taj living in Agra could be? If you haven’t guessed already, he’s a tour guide.

All’s well in the life of these innocent people until we know Bhoomi has a one-sided lover. Vishal, who by the way, is also a relative of Dhauli (Sharad Kelkar) – a famous don of an infamous area. Now, the already dragged film takes a turn and Bhoomi gets raped. Like all revenge dramas, this film also is full of vengeance. Rest of the film revolves around the life of rape victim Bhoomi who’s father is furious Sanjay Dutt.

Bhoomi Movie Review: Script Analysis

The biggest lesson script of this movie taught me is if you want to direct a revenge drama – make sure you have a sensible story (Oh! That’s for every genre). Omung Kumar manages to waste the talent of stellar leads in Sanjay Dutt & Aditi Rao Hydari. An illogical sequence after another holds together an uninteresting script. You just can’t feel the pain makers want to show on screen. Forced humour, unfelt sorrow, artificial love – Bhoomi falls flat in every sector. Showing stereotyped policemen, baseless argument in court, a shoe seller turning hulk – makers never settle with one unsound scene, it’s a continuous process.

Many people ask me, “What is so tiring about your profession? You’ve to watch movies, that’s it?” but Bhoomi is the answer to them. I just don’t have to watch such movies, I’ve to write a 1000 word article on it. Yes! The film is not all bad, it has few good moments which are washed away by many other irrational scenes. The film will find tough to survive the box office race & will continue the rough phase of Bollywood.

Bhoomi Movie Review: Star Performance

I know the movie has Sanjay Dutt but I’ll mention the name of Aditi Rao Hydari first. She’s the only good thing about the movie. She aces her part but unfortunately is hit by the bad story. She is adorable & you feel for her rather than her situation. Sanjay Dutt as a furious father does well but again is overshadowed by the story.

This is where Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil scored. Sanju baba fans will love him in the action sequences, wish he had backed a better comeback. Sharad Kelkar as Dhauli acts well in his role. His character has got some screwed up one-liners which he delivers just about fine. Veer Aryan as Vishal & Puru Chibber as Ghulaam are okay. Special mention – Riddhi Sen as Jeetu nails his role but is very underused.

Bhoomi Movie Review: Direction, Music

After wasting Randeep Hooda’s awe-mazing performance with a weak story in Sarabjit, Omung has again wasted Aditi’s act in this one. You need a lot more than a story to make a good film, a story which looks good on paper will not necessarily be the same on screen. Omung never realises this throughout the film. He fails even to give the film a visual appeal, you need not to be dark to show a revenge drama.

Music is by Sachin-Jigar who fail yet again with Bhoomi. Not a single list-topper, each song seems like an addition to an already dragged product. Not a single song managed to impress.

Bhoomi Movie Review: The Last Word

Bhoomi is a story which never should’ve been made at the first place. Alas! Damage has been done now, my only hope with this film is it’ll be a lesson for people who want to execute a story like this. Miss this one, please! Watching Bhoomi after Kingsman: The Golden Circle is exactly the situation everyone feels who visits a local train after Metro.

One and a half stars!

Bhoomi Movie Trailer

Bhoomi releases on 22nd September, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Bhoomi .