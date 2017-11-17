Aksar 2 Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Lillete Dubey, Abhinav Shukla, S. Sreesanth, Mohit Madaan.

Director: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

What’s Good: Empty theatre, popcorn in the interval, the feeling when you see the movie getting finished and for those who are interested – 12+ kisses.

What’s Bad: It’s 2017 and still people waste their energy, time and money over such subjects.

Loo Break: Anytime you want, you’ll just miss some more kisses and some more baseless sequences.

Watch or Not?: Only if you and your girl need some time alone, rest I don’t find any concrete reason for anyone to watch this.

Aksar 2 starts with an accident of, a millionaire, Madame Khambata’s (Lillete Dubey) governess. Khambata’s financial advisor with a weird name, Patrick Sharma (Gautam Rode) appoints Sheena Roy (Zareen Khan) as a new governess. Apart from his abnormal name, Patrick has a couple of conditions for the new governess – she should be single and, of course, she should sleep with him.

How could a hottie like Sheena Roy could be single? Yes! She has a boyfriend which she keeps hiding from Khambata and team. Story proceeds as director introduces the greedy side of everyone. It includes a will, fake sign and many more tedious subplots puncturing the narration of the film. If you list out all the thrillers made in Bollywood, Aksar 2 will be the most uninteresting one.

Aksar 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Ananth Mahadevan has written and directed the script of Aksar 2. He has just planted this twists without any excitement around them. He throws twists just for the sake of it. As the story evolves, it becomes too predictable. Zareen’s boyfriend, in a scene, meets her after a week as she comes home while he’s sleeping – a normal person will kiss her good morning or greet her but Ananth had different plans in his mind. His boyfriend’s first words were, “Yeh neend bhi ajeeb cheez hai, maut ki tarah befikr karti hai aur zinda bhi rakhti hai.” Good choice of words!

There are few average moments in the film which are overshadowed by the spoilsport story. The film is shot very well and it has some super hot moments between the leads but it’s no point having a good wrapping when you’ve scrappy gift inside. There’s a scene when Zareen orders a Pinacolada and Gautam asks “Virgin?” Yes, this was his indirect way to ask an objectionable question.

Aksar 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Zareen Khan does good in parts but sadly she is majorly used for the skin show. Years into Bollywood she still can’t emote her expressions properly. Gautam Rode is okay with his presence when he’s not hitting Zareen he has nothing else to do in the film.

What is Lillete Dubey doing in a film like this? Then I remember a line said by a renowned actor to me, “Sometimes even good actors need to do some potty films.” S. Sreesanth gets clean bowled in this one, a friendly suggestion: please stick to cricket.

Aksar 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ananth has first failed for being a good writer, then he’s unsuccessful of directing the film. There’s a scene in which Lillete Dubey says Zareen Khan, “Weekend movie dekh ke toh kharab nahi karogi na?” This single line sums up my experience asking the same question to you guys, “Yeh weekend Aksar 2 dekh ke kharab toh nahi karoge na?”

Music is by Mithoon and has 3 songs, two are sung by Arijit Singh and one by Amit Mishra. All 3 are so forgettable, I can even remember names of any of them.

Aksar 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Aksar 2 could easily be skipped as I said – watch it only if you want to spend some quality time with your girl/guy. You can’t watch Aksar 2 when you have a movie like Tumhari Sulu running along with it.

Two stars!

Aksar 2 Trailer

Aksar 2 releases on 17th November, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Aksar 2.

