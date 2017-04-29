Ramya Krishnan, who plays queen Sivagami in Baahubali, on Saturday said she is overwhelmed by the love and support people are showering on the film.

“Love you all. Without your love, affection and support I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so overwhelmed. Jai Mahishmati,” Ramya tweeted.

Her role in both the parts of the franchise has been raved about by audiences and critics alike.

Thanks to the popularity of her role, a book by the name ‘The Rise of Sivagami’ was also released.

Ramya went on to thank director S S. Rajamouli, producer Shobu Yarlagadda and the entire crew of the film.

The film is receiving a tremendous response pan India. It has stormed into theatres. Despite being a southern film, it is going houseful in various theatres in north India.

In various cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is sold out for the next one week, trade analyst Anand Vanga told IANS.

“It’s not just the weekend. Tickets for the entire first week have been sold out across major multiplexes in Hyderabad and other big cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film will rewrite box office records and set a new benchmark for the industry,” Vanga said.

One reason behind such a craze for the film is the response that “Baahubali: The Beginning” got when it released in July 2015. The film minted over Rs 600 crore and left fans amazed with one question – why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

The film, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.

The question that had haunted the nation for two years — why Kattappa killed Baahubali — is well. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” will not have any competition in theatres for the next two weeks.