Rajamouli Emotional On Last Working Day Of ‘Baahubali’

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on Tuesday said he was smiling with joy as well as wincing with pain as the curtains came down finally on the filming of his forthcoming magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“.

“Last working day. Hopefully. What a journey. What an experience. I am both smiling with joy and wincing with pain,” Rajamouli tweeted.

Baahubali: The Beginning has made South actor Prabhas a star across India and has increased his female fan following by at least ten times in North India circuit too!

The highly anticipated trailer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received over a 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s run time is reportedly 2 hours 50 minutes, which makes it an almost 3-hour-long movie.

The film, about the battle between two warring brothers for an ancient kingdom, will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film has recently been in the news as the movie is facing a protest from pro-Kannada groups which has demanded Sathyaraj (Katappa) to apologize for his remarks on Kannadigas during the Cauvery row.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on 28th of April. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will release over 6500 screens across India, which makes it the first film to have such a big release in the history of cinema.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will finally shed the light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali.