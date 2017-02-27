The 89th Academy Awards was a star studded affair that once again celebrated the best of cinema. The award ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While best actor award was bagged by Casey Affleck for his performance in Manchester By Sea, La La Land‘s Emma Stone took away the Best actress award.

Best picture was bagged by Moonlight. Check out the complete list of winners right here:

Best Picture : Moonlight

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Emma Stone for ‘La La Land’

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Casey Affleck for ‘Manchester By The Sea’

Best Director – Damien Chazelle for ‘La La Land’

Best Adapted Screenplay – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney for ‘Moonlight’

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Lonergan for ‘Manchester By The Sea’

Best Original Song – ‘City Of Stars’ from ‘La La Land’ by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Original Score – Justin Hurwitz for ‘La La Land’

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren for ‘La La Land’

Best Live Action Short – ‘Sing’ by Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy

Best Documentary Short – ‘The White Helmets’ by Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best Film Editing – John Gilbert for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Best Visual Effects – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon for ‘The Jungle Book’

Best Production Design – David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco for ‘La La Land’

Best Animated Feature – ‘Zootopia’ by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Best Animated Short – ‘Piper’ by Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Foreign Language Film – ‘The Salesman’ by Asghar Farhadi

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Viola Davis for ‘Fences’

Best Sound Mixing – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Best Sound Editing – Sylvian Bellemare for ‘Arrival’

Best Documentary Feature – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow for ‘O J: Made In America’

Best Costume Design – Colleen Atwood for ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’

Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for ‘Suicide Squad’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Mahershala Ali for ‘Moonlight’