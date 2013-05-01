Star Rating: 4/5 (Four Stars)

It is indeed true that when Pritam gets original, he indeed is an unparalleled talent. The man despite his heavy controversies and plagiarism accusations has managed to give some breathtakingly amazing albums. Last year’s film Barfi! was an example of Pritam’s melodious consonance. And with Ayan Mukherji’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Pritam has perhaps delivered one of his most unforgettable albums. While the film’s plot is a youthful travelogue of four young people discovering the gist of entails with the hay days of life, the film brings back on-screen the ravishing chemistry of erstwhile Bollywood’s most glowing couple – Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor along with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in supporting roles. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya who is known best for penning down rightfully situational songs has jotted down undoubtedly one of his best works this time.

Badtameez Dil – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Usually such gibberish lyrics could have easily awakened my devilish instincts to slam the song, but this one is endearingly catchy. Benny Dayal handles the song’s tempo with uniform enthusiasm all through without letting go the tempo. Badtameez Dil is a highly intoxicating number which will have you addicted to it. Benny Dayal and Pritam have teamed up to give this year’s most enslaving song.

Dilliwali Girlfriend – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Dilliwaali Girlfriend is tuned on very favorable lines, it is Amitabh’s lyrics which I didn’t find impressive. Don’t waste your time to find any logic or sense, because there clearly isn’t any. Arijit Singh whose Phir Le Aaya Dil from Barfi still resonates in my ears, was unceremoniously wasted in this song. Sunidhi Chauhan’s unsurpassable energy too fails in this one. The song might ape up on the loop for many, it is overall a dull show keeping in mind the album’s overall standard.

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Ayan Mukerji along with Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam has managed to give us one of most iconic new age Holi songs. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmani Kholgade, the film is an example of perfect descant. Balam Pichkari is extravagantly fun filled, brimming with ardor, this one will earnestly score for all alike. The song works for its harmonious arrangement of western and ethnic amalgam, the song pitches in violins and dhols in the most synchronized way. The lyrics are startling brilliant and this song is my personal favorite from the album. Hear this one and you’ll assuredly be excited for Holi next year!

Ghagra – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Based on folk balladry, Ghagra is an ethereal song. Rekha Bharadwaj’s rare voice does the magic for this song, basing in on table beats that reverberates the sound track. While the use of table is infrequent in mainstream music, I have high hopes from this piece that this track will earn its due laurels.

Illahi – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Touching the pinnacle of sensitive melody, this one from Mohit Chauhan is catchy for having his nascent emotive appeal. The song is a perfect synthesis of correct energy quotient, with right amount of voice balance. It is the original version of the song I prefer to its reprise package. Somehow Mohit’s unbeatable ring clicks better than Arijit’s voice on the beats of this song! As always Mohit Chauhan is a show stellar and this song repackages all his best qualities in a fine concoction.

Kabira – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Kabira is understated, subtle and mesmerizingly beautiful. Rekha Bhardwaj’s voice glistens brilliantly with Tochi Raina’s. Tochi Raina’s underplaying quality will make you reminiscent of the lesser known male version of Iktara from Ayan Mukerji’s Wake Up Sid. The song has Punjabi reprise sung by Harshdeep Kaur which works as well as its original. Kabira’s subtle essence and Harshdeep’s indomitable voice overpowers the melody of the track. Kabira works for me as a classic but the song’s market is surely a limited one.

Subhanallah – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

Bollywood often forgets to understand that romantic music can be happy too. Pain is like a celebration of love for lyricists in Bollywood, which is quite depressing frankly. It is a breezy track with oodles of tender mushiness that doesn’t get a diabetic feeling in the pit of your stomach. Sung by Shilpa Rao and Sreeram, the song is an adequately impressive one!

The Last Word – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Music Review

In terms of entertainment, this album is satiating. It has a few unbeatable tracks and few understated ones, which balances out the album. Overall, justified-ly the soundtrack deserves nothing short of a brilliant 4/5. Pritam brings on surface his impassioned and monumental side. Correctly created, it is hard to not like this album. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will undoubtedly be one of the year’s most memorable musicals in terms of satisfying songs.