Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Neerja
|21
|75.61
|54.61
|260%
|2. Sultan
|90
|300.45
|210.45
|234%
|3. Pink
|21
|68.00
|47.00
|223.80%
|4. Airlift
|40
|129.00
|89.00
|222.50%
|5. Rustom
|40
|127.42
|87.42
|218.55%
|6. Dangal
|90
|197.53
|107.53
|119.47%
|7. Dear Zindagi
|33
|67.00
|34.00
|103.03%
|8. Baaghi
|38
|76.00
|38.00
|100%
Fake budget of airlift, it shoud be minimum 60 to 70 cr
Bhai akshay ki fees include nhi h movie k budget m….80% share the akshay k profit m iss liye budget itna kab tha smjha….around 40-45 cr budget tha #airlift ka
Bhai budget ws 28 cr nd P&A ws 12 cr.. Total 40cr… Share of akki from profit ws 80% nd that ws his fees.. He hd not charged anything before that’s y it becomes 2nd best profitable movie of this year
Budget Airlift 40 crore and it was known from the very beginning! Akshay did not take a salary for the work of the actor, he was with the producer!
Its quite sad that till now, only one film has made it to a 100 crores at the Indian box office. N that too belongs to a superstar. Its quite ridiculous how only the 3 Khans, HR and Akki manage to dominate the BO each time. When will films like Neerja, Kapoor
Yes…its sad…but when we see the whole picture and specially see the rate of return or return onInvestment its quite big in samll films like neerja n tanu weds manu or so… as the budget for the movie if the 3 khans,HR or AK is huge the ROI percentage is less even though they cross 100/150 crore…and in comparison films like Neerja re made on a tight budget and hence their ROI % is huge…
My dear neerja is an exceptional
Hollywood has crashed and torn apart bollywood the 1st half of the year.
you should teach them except 3 ohan how to act in film properly ,then we burmese will watch hindi movie .if there is no khan in films industry , no body will know india exist in this globe and no one will know your indian language . Thank to that 3 khan .
Akshay kumar rocks. ……
ALL these movies r awesome …..
Except Baghi 😂
Koimoi, your roi is defective. Because you calculate it on net collection in India. But from net collecction,exhibitors take around 50 percent. Rather distributor share might be a good indicator to determine roi.
ROI = Total collection – exhibitor share – distributor share
Akki rocks
Waiting for films like abcd 2 and ek villain,,these are films with controled budjet and getting huge succes,,now a days bollywood is going down, films like airlift sultan and rustom neerja managing to hellp the bollywood
Comment:Rustom is the best film of Akshay.It is inspirable movie
Akshay rocks
Awesome akshay….
Rustom rocks….
Rustom is fantastic movie,akki is the best….!
Here is a question not comment…
Is Akshay Kumar is the only actor to deliver 3 Consecutive 100 crore movie in year or there are some?
Yes
not again of rustom
I agree here that the budget of films like Rustom and airlift cannot be lesser than 65/70 cr
Roi is incorrect for sure
Akii rox
BUT AKSHAY KUMAR KO EK JANAM AUR LENA PAREGA TINO KHAN KA, LAST 25 YEARS KA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION RECORD TORNE KE LIYE, PK WORDLWIDE COLLECTION = 792 CRORE, BAJRANGI BHAIJAN =626 CRORE, CHENNAI EXPRESS = 427 CRORE IN 2013, AND AKSHAY KUMAR’S 2016 RELEASE AIRLIFT = 129 CRORE, RUSTOM = 127 CRORE, TO AKSHAY KUMAR SE PUCHO AGLA JANAM KAB LE RHA H ??????????????? DO YOU THINK GUYS THAT AKSHAY KUMAR CAN RUN HIS ANY MOVIE LIKE DDLJ MORE THAN 20 YEARS REGULARLY??????????? ISS JANAM ME POSSIBLE HAI AKSHAY KUMAR KE LIYE ???????????? KYA YAAR TUM LOGO NE SOCH LIYA HAI KI FANETIC PEDA HUVE, FANETIC JAYENGE AUR FANETIC HI MERJAYENGE EK DIN, BAHAR NIKLO YAAR ISS FANETICISM SOCH / LIFE SE, JO REAL, ACTUAL, NATURAL HAI USSI KO SAHI KEHNE KI ADAT DALO……………….
Such amazing movies released this year. I have seen all. And I would say my personal opinion is that content wise the movies which stood out were KAPOOR AND SONS, PHOBIA, RUSTOM, NEERJA, PINK.
FITOOR could have been a great film with a better starcast since Tabu was brilliant in it.
Billy wood films lack innovation and creativity nowadays. And I really miss seeing Bollywood talent queen RANI MUKHERJEE in films. She left behind unforgettable memories with BLACK, MARDAANI, SAATHIYAA, NOKJ, etc. She has aged and gotten married and has baby Adira now but I bet whenever she will return on screen her magic will return.
Only Tubelight I’m big fan of salman bhai
If Rustom cost is 40 cr.than wat is Akshay Kumar fees? He is charging 40 cr per film wat about other other cost like other actors film making cost etc this is fake budget
add ms dhoni to the list