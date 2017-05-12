S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 released two weeks before and is still dominating the box office. The new releases – Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 have received a lukewarm response for the morning shows at the box office.

Looking at the current trend, it seems Baahubali 2 will collect the double of the combine total of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu has opened to a occupancy of around 15% for the morning shows. The film is majorly targeted in the multiplexes at the metro-cities. Since the film is having a limited release with almost 750 screens and the word of mouth being somewhat average, Meri Pyaari Bindu is expected to have a low opening day.

Other new release Sarkar 3 has also failed to drive the audiences to theaters. The film has opened at around 10% occupancy in the morning shows. Though the opening of Sarkar 3 is lower than Meri Pyaari Bindu, the film will have better opening day collections, it has got bigger release with 1425 screens across the country.

The film which features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Supriya Pathak and Rohini Hattangadi is the third installment of the Sarkar franchise.

Saturday and Sunday will be crucial for the film, to stand with a decent opening weekend at the box office.

Despite entering in its third week now, Baahubali 2 has got more screens than the new releases. Since the film has continued to remain strong at the box office, it will set more benchmarks at the domestic market.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. The film has grossed over 1200 crores worldwide and become the first Indian film to do so. Looks like the new releases will suffer because of this massive film.