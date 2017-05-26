S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues to achieve more milestones at the worldwide box office. The magnum opus is currently the highest Indian worldwide grosser of all time.

So far, Baahubali 2 has grossed 1299 crores (nett. 1007 crores) in India including all versions and around 297 crores at the overseas box office. It currently stands with a global total of 1596 crores.

Baahubali 2‘s Hindi version itself has netted around 490 crores at the domestic market.

“I have my strong faith, respect, and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me. If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it,” lead actor Prabhas said.

“When we started work on ‘Baahubali‘, my sheer aim was to be able to live upto the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for the audiences. I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is ineffable today,” he said.

Prabhas says the pressure was more on him and the whole team of “Baahubali” when they were making the first part as it established the film right from the start.

“Everything had to be faultless in order to make ‘Baahubali’ what it is today. Reaching perfection, giving the film the kind of grandeur it has, the VFX, and the characters — all these elements set just the right environment for the film. Part two was eagerly awaited because part one really worked for the audiences,” he said.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.