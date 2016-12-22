Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of box office business done by films released in 2016.
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Wajah Tum Ho
|16 - Dec
|02.86
|08.50
|09.50*
|09.50*
|Losing
|Befikre
|09 - Dec
|10.36
|34.36
|48.75
|55.54*
|Losing
|Kahaani 2
|02 - Dec
|04.25
|16.97
|24.26
|32.50*
|Losing
|Dear Zindagi
|25 - Nov
|08.75
|32.50
|47.00
|67.00*
|Hit
|Saansein – The Last Breath
|25 - Nov
|00.61
|02.30
|04.00
|04.00
|Flop
|Force 2
|18 - Nov
|06.05
|20.05
|30.15
|37.50
|Losing
|Tum Bin 2
|18 - Nov
|01.00
|02.50
|03.20
|03.50
|Flop
|Rock On 2
|11-Nov
|02.02
|07.01
|10.50
|11.50
|Flop
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|28-Oct
|13.30
|35.60
|80.19
|112.39*
|Plus
|Shivaay
|28-Oct
|10.24
|28.56
|70.41
|100.25*
|Average
|31st october
|21-Oct
|00.30
|01.10
|01.10
|01.10
|Flop
|Gandhigiri
|21-Oct
|00.10
|00.40
|00.40
|00.40
|Flop
|Saat Uchakkey
|14-Oct
|01.00
|01.50
|01.50
|01.50
|Flop
|Mirzya
|07-Oct
|02.20
|06.50
|09.50
|11.00
|Flop
|Tutak Tutak Tutiya
|07-Oct
|00.45
|02.00
|02.60
|02.60
|Flop
|M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story
|30-Sept
|21.30
|66.00
|94.13
|133.04
|Plus
|Banjo
|23-Sept
|01.72
|05.92
|08.67
|08.67
|Flop
|Parched
|23-Sept
|00.12
|00.62
|01.00
|01.00
|Flop
|Pink
|16-Sept
|04.32
|21.51
|35.91
|68.00
|Super-Hit
|Raaz Reboot
|16-Sept
|06.30
|18.09
|26.73
|29.00
|Losing
|Baar Baar Dekho
|09-Sept
|06.81
|21.16
|29.40
|30.90
|Flop
|Freaky Ali
|09-Sept
|02.55
|08.50
|13.50
|14.35
|Losing
|Akira
|02-Sept
|05.15
|16.65
|26.39
|28.73
|Losing
|A Flying Jatt
|25-Aug
|07.10
|29.45
|36.85
|38.61
|Losing
|Happy Bhag Jayegi
|19-Aug
|02.32
|10.71
|17.65
|28.82
|Plus
|Rustom
|12-Aug
|14.11
|50.42
|90.90
|127.49
|Super-Hit
|Mohenjo Daro
|12-Aug
|08.87
|30.54
|51.18
|58
|Flop
|Dishoom
|29-July
|11.05
|37.32
|53.34
|70
|Average
|Kabali (Hindi)
|22-July
|05.20
|13.75
|21.75
|24.00
|Losing
|Madaari
|22-July
|02.25
|08.00
|12.50
|18.07
|Flop
|Great Grand Masti
|15-July
|02.50
|08.00
|08.00
|13.00
|Flop
|Sultan
|06-July
|36.54
|180.36
|229.16
|300.45
|Super-Hit
|Junooniyat
|24-June
|00.65
|02.00
|03.40
|04.00
|Flop
|Raman Raghav 2.0
|24-June
|01.36
|05.08
|05.08
|05.08
|Flop
|Udta Punjab
|17-June
|10.05
|33.80
|48.50
|59.60
|Plus
|Te3n
|10-June
|02.61
|11.13
|16.35
|17.80
|Flop
|Do Lafzon Ki Kahani
|10-June
|01.03
|03.25
|03.25
|03.25
|Flop
|The Conjuring 2
|10-June
|05.25
|19.80
|35.80
|62.00
|Super-Hit
|Housefull 3
|03-June
|15.21
|53.31
|80.10
|107.70
|Plus
|Angry Birds
|27-May
|02.20
|09.04
|09.04
|09.04
|Losing
|Veerappan
|27-May
|01.79
|05.95
|09.00
|09.00
|Flop
|Phobia
|27-May
|00.20
|01.25
|02.50
|02.50
|Losing
|Waiting
|27-May
|00.27
|01.25
|02.50
|02.50
|Flop
|Sarbjit
|20-May
|03.69
|13.95
|22.09
|29.00
|Plus
|X-Men: Apocalypse
|20-May
|04.51
|16.21
|26.06
|26.06
|Plus
|Azhar
|13-May
|06.30
|20.80
|29.70
|33.00
|Average
|1920 London
|06-May
|02.46
|07.62
|12.45
|14.62
|Flop
|Captain America: Civil War
|06-May
|8.53
|27.13
|42.72
|59.00
|Hit
|Baaghi
|29-Apr
|11.94
|38.58
|59.72
|76.00
|Hit
|Fan
|15-Apr
|19.20
|52.35
|71.50
|85.00
|Losing
|The Jungle Book
|08-Apr
|10.09
|40.19
|74.08
|183.94
|Super-Hit
|Love Games
|08-Apr
|01.03
|03.06
|03.06
|03.35
|Flop
|Ki And Ka
|01-Apr
|07.30
|25.23
|37.57
|51.62
|Plus
|Rocky Handsome
|25-Mar
|07.06
|16.12
|23.00
|26.41
|Flop
|Kapoor And Sons
|18-Mar
|06.85
|26.35
|46.93
|73.03
|Plus
|Teraa Surroor
|11-Mar
|01.79
|06.46
|11.38
|14.15
|Plus
|Jai Gangaajal
|04-Mar
|05.50
|19.25
|29.50
|38.00
|Plus
|Aligarh
|26-Feb
|00.50
|01.50
|02.00
|02.00
|Flop
|Tere Bin Laden Dead Or Alive
|26-Feb
|00.50
|02.00
|03.75
|03.75
|Flop
|Neerja
|19-Feb
|04.70
|22.01
|35.32
|75.61
|Super-Hit
|Fitoor
|12-Feb
|03.61
|14.11
|17.5
|18.61
|Flop
|Sanam Re
|12-Feb
|05.04
|17.05
|25.82
|30.32
|Average
|Sanam Teri Kasam
|05-Feb
|01.00
|04.66
|07.00
|09.00
|Flop
|Ghayal Once Again
|05-Feb
|07.20
|23.25
|33.25
|40.00
|Losing
|Saala Khadoos
|29-Jan
|01.50
|05.25
|09.00
|14.75
|Flop
|Mastizaade
|29-Jan
|05.59
|18.00
|28.00
|38.42
|Losing
|Airlift
|22-Jan
|12.35
|44.30
|83.5
|129
|Super-Hit
|Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3
|22-Jan
|08.15
|20.15
|29.65
|30.25
|Losing
|Wazir
|08-Jan
|05.57
|21.00
|29.95
|42.00
|Average
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
Comment:kapoor n sons hit/superhit in all the website not plus ok
the criteria of this website is different from others. The films that are plus here would be shown hit most probably on other websites. Housefull 3 is also stated as a hit on many other websites because it has got profit but on KOIMOI the film that doubles the investment is called a hit.
Jai gangaajal n Kapoor sons Neerja Airlift Ki ka rock
Love Kapoor sons Airlift Jai gangaajal n Neerja also Ki n ka
Out of 18 Hindi films, only 4 of them managed to earn the hit tag! Hope Fan and Housefull 3 will change the scenario.
kapoor sons gangajal neerja àirlift in my opinion is super hit
KI and Ka is a Hit as mentioned by you in your 2nd week collections article and Love Games collection is 4.5 crores as mentioned in the same article. Kindly update the collections and verdict asap.
Kindly update verdict of kapoor and sons. Its a Hit movie not plus.
Kindly change the verdict of kapoor and sons. Its a hit not plus
Fan.Is superp….@iamSrk steals the show both as a Fan and As a Superstar. A must watch for good movie lovers.
Strongly recomended
airlift best of 2016
Ghayal once again total domestic boxoffice collection 51cr ….so how koimoi index write only 40 cr..lol????….
agree..
Fan is little bit better than Ra-1
Very Good and Systematic arrangement of records. Thanks Koimoi
Ghayal once again is a best movie even better than airlift and neerja. It was only biased approach by critics towards sunny deol, they gave movie lesser score. Ghayal’s lifetime buisness is more than 50 crore and it is never updated in koimoi and other websites.
Agreed. superb action sequences.
films also need logic and not just action sequences. I also liked Ghayal Once Again but it stands nowhere near Airlift and Neerja.
Airlift and Neerja were patriotic films too so that gives us a reason to watch plus the stories are also amazing. Ghayal OA is high on swag but the story lacks too much.
airlift is best movie of the year
Akki ‘s every film rock
Kapoor N Sons Is Rock & Neerja Is Very Very Good Movie And Best Biopic.Salute Neerja Bhanot.
Comment: FAN IS NOT GOING TO BE HIT ITS AN AVERAGE ONE BAD LUCK SRK FUCK OFF
Fitoor wasn’t a flop at all. I did business of around 45cr Wolrdwide.
airlift is the best movie
AIRLIFT is very good movie
fan is tha bast move ***** stat move
jungle book is abest
FAN can not be called flop after collecting 85 crores, the film recovered almost full cost from theater at the least it has to be classified as AVERAGE this is in line to Koimoi criteria it self. Why being bias and circulate negativity when the facts are well known.
fan is declared flop in other sites too like addatoday etc
kutte ki filme FLOP he honi chahiye.
lol
Fan is disaster.
LoL…
Srk is rock…. Fan hit nai hui to kia huà agli movie raees saare records break kre gi…. Let,s watch
Why will raees Brock all record?
First Bhajrangi dhoom -3 & PK Brock the record.
How can Fan a “Flop”? By your own parameters, a “Flop” is when a movie loses more than 50%. Fan, so far, has only lost 25%, so that is should be considered “Losing”. Please explain.
Comment:
My Fav movie in 2016 as
#Baaghi or #Fan
#TigerSir ne Baaghi m Bhut Acha Kaam kiya h well dn #TigerSir
#Fan m #SRKSir ne dil ko chu jne wali Performance di h
Superbbb Movies <3
good films do well
How come Fan flop?,,,, please explain
fan flop because no songs no weekend. srk have choees good date for release movie
Fan worldwide collection is more thn 158 crores.. Thn hw cud it b a flop?
Also budget of th movie is around 80 crores.. How cud u say it losr 50% or more invstmnt?
I dint add here settelite rights…
Do a proper research thn publish ur verdict…
I think they mean domestically
wen a movie has a production budget =80 cr and has gt srk in it…then the distribution rights in India will at least be sold at 120-150cr(modest estimation) and hence the movie to make profits needs to cross the distribution cost. Bt fan couldnt even brek even. Hence it is a flop. Same maths wid overseas.
Hope fan beat all the record’s
Comment:Fan may be flop but it should be win many awards.
nominate hogi toh award legi na bhai
laal rang is super hit movie is in this list
laal rang is super hit movie
laal rang is super hit
Fan Flop :P :D :D
kapoor and sons best movies and hit
Fan is average movie .and srk ne prove kar diya ki vo har tarah ka role bakhubi kar sakte hai.
housefull3 trailer me comedy ke achhe kirdar nibhate najar aa rahe hai akshay kumar.comedy ke dada akshay kumar aise acter hai.
SULTAN 1TH WEEK 210+
SULTAN
Sultan sultan……..five day weekend collection is 160cr
HISTORIC – Sultan Tops 200 Crore Smashes Worldwide Record
Sultan created history by becoming the film to cross 200 crore in Worldwide business in the first weekend. as the film grossed 148 crore (Gross) in India and $8.60 million Overseas (58 crore). This gave it a three Worldwide gross total of 206 crore Worldwide. Below are the top ten Wordwide opening three day weekends.
1. Sultan – 206 crore apprx
2. Dhoom 3 – 193.32 crore
3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 187.24 crore
4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 185.14 crore
5. PK – 174.40 crore
The figures are outstanding across the world. The final worldwide total will go a little higher as the Gulf business like for like is normally four days for other films while three here as normally UAE opens a day early while other nations in Gulf open on Friday. The Overseas total will go higher due to this and it is the second highest opening ever in Oversaes after Dhoom 3.
The industry and media still see 100 crore lifetime domestic totals as achievements for many films when they are not but this is a true benchmark that the film has gone through to become the first film to cross 200 crore Worldwide in just 3 days.
super hitt movie sultannnnn
Nice movies sultan
Super nice movie. Salman vi
Sultan best movie in 2016
Sultan best movie in 2016 ..
All time bolkbashtar super hit ..
Comment:sultan all the best movie
srk is best jo bhi kaho kam hai aksar log srk se darte hai dil pe hath rakh kar bolo ye baat jo maine kahi hai yah sach hai ki nahi
Iske GPL lagake bolo
SRK se koi kyon darega bhai
fudu films hoti hain Bollywood ki.south indian films are rock.same on Bollywood
Sultan is the best film that i have watched so far. It will beat pk’s record but its record will be beaten next year by salman khan’s next film
Sultan………………… ATBB
Airlift atbb very good movie
ab movie down ho gayee bhai kyonki Monday se ab tak only 46 crore hi bana paya hai kyoni movie look nothing new and salman now look liitle older now yeh movie 5 days weakend nahi milta hard to reach 200 crore ab to lagta hai dhoom 3 tak hi ruk jayga not beat bb also 4500 screen lekar bhi yeh haal
Sultan very nice movie
OI SULTAN BADSHAAHO
KYA PK AAYE HO?
Ghayal once again…..movie made by heart.
Ghayal once again….movie made by heart
Sab ka bap akshay
Ghayal once again…LOSING..seems like this team is loosing on information and collects incorrect information …please check you data and publish…
sultan is great movice
Salman khan the baap of Bollywood and king of Boxoffice
Re sultan
Comment: Salman khan the baap of Bollywood and king of Boxoffice
Re Sultan
ATBB
Comment: Comment: Salman khan the baap of Bollywood and king of Boxoffice
Madaari movie is nice one. Irfam khan ki acting ka jawab nahi. Sultan to kuch nahi iske saamane.
Salman Khan duniya ka sob se bora SUPERSTAR hain..manne lagey he is the best #hero…
Sultan great movie …awla acting ….kamaal entertainment…. <3
How dare to show Kabali status is losing. How South India has to believe this ill-propaganda.
South people are observing these things, be careful and realistic in giving facts. I used to believe this website but not anymore. Thank God!!!
Kabali is on Top of everything
Sultan super doper hit
Airleft,,,,Sultan,,,Neerja, ,,Rustom,,,Sarab it
All tym Hit movie
Why dishoom ‘s verdict is average?
I think it should be plus
Dangling will be best of 2016 I am sure.
I hope Aamir sir will shutdown all the records of 2016.
Love you Aamir sir uuummmmaaaahhh…
,,Rustom very nice mubi
rustom verdict is wrong. Its super hit verdict is based on cost of only 40 crs. This 40 cr doesn’t include akshay kumar fee which will b around 35 crs. Akshay is one of the producer. so please give correct verdict that is plus as on date 20 aug16. Please treat this movie at par with others. If v exclude salman’s fee then Sultan would have made 650% profit. I. e Cost 90 crs -salmon fees 50 crs. Net cost 40 crs and collection 300 crs
yo baat hia ……
Waiting fr rustam… trailer look promising… would be another hit fr akshay(akki Bhai)
Why don’t u update rustam collection.. It has been collected 120.40 cr till Friday..
AIRLIFT—-128
HOUSHFULL3—-107
RUSTOM—125
TOTAL—————-360 VERY VERY GOOD AKSHAY KUMAR
Sultan best movie
Yes Sultan is best movie
Comment:it is very nice
Where has gathiya movie “Baar Baar Dekho” Gone?
I have watched this stuff, the data and content is too impressive, I like this stuff too much
hrithik roshan world v.v handsome luck and world 1 hero
Sultan is one of the top movie of 2016
Fan was bad movie so Fan Flop
Mohanjodaro movie was good & diffrent theam movie
Baaghi also to good movie with good action
MS Dhoni the untold story will be the best for sure
Vidyut jamwal ki Yaara movie kab aa rahi hai
Vidyut Jamwal ki movie Junglee ki shooting kab shuru ho rahi hai aur Female acctress kaun hai
Salman Khan desh ka gaddaar hai ye kabhi hiran ko maarta hai kabhi garib logo ka accident karta hai aur ab pakistan k hak mai bol ra hai hame iski movies ka boycut karna chiye
Salman Khan murdabaad
what about beiimaan love?
MS Dhoni the untold story is HIT not plus ..! Change it quickly
MS dhoni – the untold story is a hit noT plus.. change it quickly
Fan best movie
ghayal once again is hit because it has earned doubled from their budget. budget-30cr,and earned-60cr.
Shivaay is best
MS dhoni is best film.
ae dil hai mushkil is a great entertaining movie….!!!
shivaay great movie!
Sivaay Best movie
MS Dhoni the untold story
can you the budget of the realesed film please
SRK,worlds biggest star ever…cakki is a flop,sallu gay is a criminal…
Yeh kaisa review hai, horrible rating! Koimoi ke authorized analyst ko criticism ka meaning pata nehi hai #ADHM.. ..KJo@ Plz refund my money
Awesome Movie Ae Dil Ha Mushkil but Why Ranbir act like a shemale…. that mehndi scene was totally irritating. :/
WHY SHIVAAY FIGURE NOT DIS PLAY
Ajay sir congrats and hats off for shivaay …superb movie
Shivaay is one of the best movie
Shivaay is the best
PLEASE CORRECT SHIVAAY COLLECTION
Bollywood movie of the year 2016 is SHIVAAY.
Bollywood movie of the year Shivaay
WHERE IS SHIVAAY UPDATE
Bollywood movie of the year Shivaay
In this country, soulless movie like PK is hit, why comment on other numbers.. just enjoy what you like and FU$K others…
AJAY IS BEST HERO.
I only watch shivaay 10 time it’s a grt movie I recommend Ajay devgans name for best actor national award for shivaay …heart touching movie with grt action
Agar sachin sir cricket k bhagwan he to Ajay sir acting k bhagwan he
Kindly update the verdict of dear zindagi….its already a hit
Ms.dhoni the unlotd story is all time blockbuster not plus change it