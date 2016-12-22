SHARE

FilmRelease1st Day1st Weekend1st WeekLifetimeVerdict
Wajah Tum Ho16 - Dec02.8608.5009.50*09.50*Losing
Befikre09 - Dec10.3634.3648.7555.54*Losing
Kahaani 202 - Dec04.2516.9724.2632.50*Losing
Dear Zindagi25 - Nov08.7532.5047.0067.00*Hit
Saansein – The Last Breath25 - Nov00.6102.3004.0004.00Flop
Force 218 - Nov06.0520.0530.1537.50Losing
Tum Bin 218 - Nov01.0002.5003.2003.50Flop
Rock On 211-Nov02.0207.0110.5011.50Flop
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil28-Oct13.3035.6080.19112.39*Plus
Shivaay28-Oct10.2428.5670.41100.25*Average
31st october21-Oct00.3001.1001.1001.10Flop
Gandhigiri21-Oct00.1000.4000.4000.40Flop
Saat Uchakkey14-Oct01.0001.5001.5001.50Flop
Mirzya07-Oct02.2006.5009.5011.00Flop
Tutak Tutak Tutiya07-Oct00.4502.0002.6002.60Flop
M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story30-Sept21.3066.0094.13133.04Plus
Banjo23-Sept01.7205.9208.6708.67Flop
Parched23-Sept00.1200.6201.0001.00Flop
Pink16-Sept04.3221.5135.9168.00Super-Hit
Raaz Reboot16-Sept06.3018.0926.7329.00Losing
Baar Baar Dekho09-Sept06.8121.1629.4030.90Flop
Freaky Ali09-Sept02.5508.5013.5014.35Losing
Akira02-Sept05.1516.6526.3928.73Losing
A Flying Jatt25-Aug07.1029.4536.8538.61Losing
Happy Bhag Jayegi19-Aug02.3210.7117.6528.82Plus
Rustom12-Aug14.1150.4290.90127.49Super-Hit
Mohenjo Daro12-Aug08.8730.5451.1858Flop
Dishoom29-July11.0537.3253.3470Average
Kabali (Hindi)22-July05.2013.7521.7524.00Losing
Madaari22-July02.2508.0012.5018.07Flop
Great Grand Masti15-July02.5008.0008.0013.00Flop
Sultan06-July36.54180.36229.16300.45Super-Hit
Junooniyat24-June00.6502.0003.4004.00Flop
Raman Raghav 2.024-June01.3605.0805.0805.08Flop
Udta Punjab17-June10.0533.8048.5059.60Plus
Te3n10-June02.6111.1316.3517.80Flop
Do Lafzon Ki Kahani10-June01.0303.2503.2503.25Flop
The Conjuring 210-June05.2519.8035.8062.00Super-Hit
Housefull 303-June15.2153.3180.10107.70Plus
Angry Birds27-May02.2009.0409.0409.04Losing
Veerappan27-May01.7905.9509.0009.00Flop
Phobia27-May00.2001.2502.5002.50Losing
Waiting27-May00.2701.2502.5002.50Flop
Sarbjit20-May03.6913.9522.0929.00Plus
X-Men: Apocalypse20-May04.5116.2126.0626.06Plus
Azhar13-May06.3020.8029.7033.00Average
1920 London06-May02.4607.6212.4514.62Flop
Captain America: Civil War06-May8.5327.1342.7259.00Hit
Baaghi29-Apr11.9438.5859.7276.00Hit
Fan15-Apr19.2052.3571.5085.00Losing
The Jungle Book08-Apr10.0940.1974.08183.94Super-Hit
Love Games08-Apr01.0303.0603.0603.35Flop
Ki And Ka01-Apr07.3025.2337.5751.62Plus
Rocky Handsome25-Mar07.0616.1223.0026.41Flop
Kapoor And Sons18-Mar06.8526.3546.9373.03Plus
Teraa Surroor11-Mar01.7906.4611.3814.15Plus
Jai Gangaajal04-Mar05.5019.2529.5038.00Plus
Aligarh26-Feb00.5001.5002.0002.00Flop
Tere Bin Laden Dead Or Alive26-Feb00.5002.0003.7503.75Flop
Neerja19-Feb04.7022.0135.3275.61Super-Hit
Fitoor12-Feb03.6114.1117.518.61Flop
Sanam Re12-Feb05.0417.0525.8230.32Average
Sanam Teri Kasam05-Feb01.0004.6607.0009.00Flop
Ghayal Once Again05-Feb07.2023.2533.2540.00Losing
Saala Khadoos29-Jan01.5005.2509.0014.75Flop
Mastizaade29-Jan05.5918.0028.0038.42Losing
Airlift22-Jan12.3544.3083.5129Super-Hit
Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 322-Jan08.1520.1529.6530.25Losing
Wazir08-Jan05.5721.0029.9542.00Average

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

