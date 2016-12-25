Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest opening weekend business this year.

The latest to enter the below mentioned list is Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The movie has made a collection of 64.60 crores in two days, thus beating Housefull 3’s opening weekend collection. It has now evicted Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre from the top 10 list.