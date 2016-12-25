Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest opening weekend business this year.
The latest to enter the below mentioned list is Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The movie has made a collection of 64.60 crores in two days, thus beating Housefull 3’s opening weekend collection. It has now evicted Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre from the top 10 list.
|Rank
|Collections
|1. Sultan
|180.36
|2. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
|66.00
|3. Dangal
|64.60
|4. Housefull 3
|53.31
|5. Fan
|52.35
|6. Rustom
|50.42
|7. Airlift
|44.30
|8. Baaghi
|38.58
|9. Dishoom
|37.32
|10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|35.60
The biggest message is this movie #FAN, why anybody give you 5 minutes ohhhh sorry no this is so much time I’m saying 1 second…!!!
Fan is the best movie for SMS to all Fan’s of Heros
The mssage from the movie #FAN is don’t b just a fan do something better in ur life…… just love th movie
if there is no IPL fan must collect 100 cr in 1st week
fan is a super movie why it became flop anyway srk acting is mindblowing go and watch fan
Fan doesn’t deserve to b on top. Anyways it won’t b on top post Eid
fan is a awesome movie
everyone watch this film
SRK was fabulously good
Fan movie is the best movie
as per our bollywood movies till date this year….hollywood still is in command with the jungle book a cartoon flick..sooo
Sultan gonna b top in just 4 days!!!!!!!salman rocks……
Fan movie is very good because of SRK lead best role and it is very hard role because in this movie SRK leaded 2 character role first aryan and second gaurav so in this case FAN Movie have to became the top of the list !!!!!!!!!!!!
Comment:salman is the best
Sultan is awesome movie 4ever!!!
Sallu Bhai is the best….
sultan is the best movie fan dont campare any movie of salman with fan because fan is very disagting movie till date
sirf paisa hi sab kuch nhi hota firstly acting hi dekhi jati h hero so srk fan play is gaurav role superb.overseas mei to fan 100 cr.par ho gayi.
Comment:salman khan is the king of king khan…… and king of box office….. bhai ka jalwa aur bhai ka look ek dam blockbuster…….
Comment:salman khan is the king of kings…..and the the box office dabangg……real hero and blockbuster mania for every film…… bhai ur awesome
Only #Fan is Real!
Waiting 4 Sallu next
Comments are closed.