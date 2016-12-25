SHARE

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest opening weekend business this year.


The latest to enter the below mentioned list is Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The movie has made a collection of 64.60 crores in two days, thus beating Housefull 3’s opening weekend collection. It has now evicted Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre from the top 10 list.

RankCollections
1. Sultan180.36
2. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story66.00
3. Dangal64.60
4. Housefull 353.31
5. Fan52.35
6. Rustom50.42
7. Airlift44.30
8. Baaghi38.58
9. Dishoom37.32
10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil35.60

  1. The biggest message is this movie #FAN, why anybody give you 5 minutes ohhhh sorry no this is so much time I’m saying 1 second…!!!

  3. The mssage from the movie #FAN is don’t b just a fan do something better in ur life…… just love th movie

  5. fan is a super movie why it became flop anyway srk acting is mindblowing go and watch fan

  9. as per our bollywood movies till date this year….hollywood still is in command with the jungle book a cartoon flick..sooo

  11. Fan movie is very good because of SRK lead best role and it is very hard role because in this movie SRK leaded 2 character role first aryan and second gaurav so in this case FAN Movie have to became the top of the list !!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. sultan is the best movie fan dont campare any movie of salman with fan because fan is very disagting movie till date

  16. sirf paisa hi sab kuch nhi hota firstly acting hi dekhi jati h hero so srk fan play is gaurav role superb.overseas mei to fan 100 cr.par ho gayi.

  18. Comment:salman khan is the king of kings…..and the the box office dabangg……real hero and blockbuster mania for every film…… bhai ur awesome

