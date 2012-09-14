Ek Tha Tiger showed a continued pattern of fall in it’s 4th week at the domestic box office. The movie made a smallon it’s 5th Thursday at the box office.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer’s total domestic collections as of now is 196.47 Crores. Ek Tha Tiger‘s another 50 Crores plus at the overseas box office brings up it’s worldwide box office collections to 246.47 Crores.

The movie which was expected to beat 3 Idiots records now will only end up being the 2nd largest grosser Bollywood flick especially coz Ek Tha Tiger could not maintain the momentum it generated in it’s 1st extended weekend.

After losing a lot many screens to Raaz 3, Ek Tha Tiger had been struggling the whole week for numbers. With the release of Barfi! today the movie will again lose most of the screens it was enjoying as of now.

It seems Ek Tha Tiger will not make more than a couple more crores before it goes off screens in the coming week. It seems Salman fans will have to wait for Dabangg 2 for the Tiger Khan to break 3 Idiots record.