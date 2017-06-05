Aamir Khan’s Dangal continues to achieve milestone after milestone at the Chinese box office. The film has shattered many records and has even made an impact on the business of new releases. The biographical sports drama raked in around $ 3.50 Million (22.60 crores) and now stands with a grand total of $ 169 Million (1089 crores).

Dangal has also collected and 36.50 crores in the Taiwanese market, which takes its overseas collections to 1327.50 crores.

The film currently stands with a global collection of 1869.84 crores and is now heading towards the 1900 crore mark.

Trending :

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal chronicles the inspiring story of the Phogat sisters, raised to be wrestling champions by their authoritative father. It’s not just the Indian audience who showered love on the film by turning up in huge numbers at cinema halls, but also the movie buffs in China who helped Dangal to create history by becoming the first highest-earning non-Hollywood film in the country.

Aamir is overwhelmed with the positive impact that the movie has left on people. “It had a deep impact on women and men, and how we as a society can treat the girl child. It also had a big impact on wrestling. The kind of interest people have taken in wrestling after the film is significant,” he said.

Aamir feels it’s not fair to compare the sport with cricket, which is like a religion to many in India.

“Everything can’t be compared on the same level. If you are comparing wrestling with cricket, then I don’t know if you can compare that. But it has had an impact,” he said.

The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion pictures and it also features Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles.