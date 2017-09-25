Dangal Dangal! These are the two words echoing at the Hong Kong box office since last few weeks. After breaking records in India & China, Dangal has now broken one in Hong Kong too.

Aamir Khan’s sports-drama Dangal has been representing India on a global level since it has released. Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, Dangal also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Zaira Wasim.

The movie has now achieved the fate of being highest grossing Indian film at the Hong Kong box office. Dangal now stands high at the grand total of HK $ 24,569,747 [₹ 20.42 cr] at the Hong Kong box office. With this, it also takes its overseas total to $ 225,734,778. The global total of the film now stands to 1891.41 crores.

As confirmed by the film’s spokesperson, Dangal has crossed the lifetime collection of Aamir’s 2009 film 3 Idiots, which minted 23.41 million Hong Kong dollars in the country.

“The film released in 46 screens in Hong Kong and Macau which is four times more than the regular screen count for a Hindi mainstream release,” said Amrita Pandey, Vice President – Studios, Disney India.

“The local audience’s overwhelming response reaffirms that an inspiring story backed by the right team, distribution planning, superior storytelling with such strong performances — can win hearts and transcend boundaries, and ‘Dangal‘ exemplifies that,” Pandey added.

The film has been backed by Disney India and Aamir Khan Production. Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan and promotions of Secret Superstar. The film also stars Zaira Wasim in a lead role.