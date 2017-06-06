Dangal All Set To Cross The 1100 Crore Mark Today In China

Aamir Khan’s Dangal continues to do phenomenal business at the Chinese box office.

The biographical sports drama raked in 8.11 crores ($ 1.26 million) and now stands with the grand total of 1097.36 crores ($ 170.53 million).

Apart from this, the film has grossed 38 crores ($ 5.9 million). It has become the 1st Bollywood film to cross $ 200 million mark at the overseas box office. Dangal raked in 1337.36 crores i.e. around $ 206 million in the international markets.

Dangal currently stands with the global collections of 1879.70 crores. Dangal is about a determined father in a patriarchal society, training his daughters into world class wrestlers.

Aamir is one of the most popular Indian actors in China.

The Chinese media has been writing about the phenomenal success of the movie as it has struck a chord with the Chinese, a male-dominated society.

“It reminds me of my father. He wanted a son. He forced me to be like a son,” a Chinese government official told IANS in a rare personal interaction.

“I felt as if I never was a girl.”

The movie was released on May 5 across around 7,000 screens in China.

In an interview to IANS, Aamir spoke about how overwhelmed he is with the response to the sports drama.

“While we were hoping that ‘Dangal’ connects with the people of China, not in our wildest dreams we thought that this is the kind of connect we would have. It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised,” said Aamir, whose “PK”, “3 Idiots” and “Dhoom 3” also did well in China.

According to him, the reason it has become so huge is that the Chinese connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments.

“I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up ther parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work.”