It is turning out to be another low weekend at the Box Office as films are just not bringing in ample moolah. The combined collections of all Hindi films in the running, be it the recent ones [Bank Chor] or the holdovers [Raabta, Hindi Medium, Sachin – A Billion Dreams, Baahubali 2 (Hindi)] is less than 5 crore which tells the tale. There is a capacity of at least 25 crore available for Hindi films to earn across the country and the occupancy is less than 20%, which is a poor state of affairs.

Still, it is Bank Chor that is bringing in the best share amongst them all. The film may have seen mixed response coming its way but at least in certain theaters it is bringing in audiences. This was evidenced on Saturday too when collections improved marginally to 1.66 crore after a rather low Friday [1.40 crore]. A Y Films production, Bank Chor currently stands at 3.06 crore, which could have been a good number had it come on the first day itself.

Amongst holdover releases, this is how collections are looking like:

New releases of the week, Phullu and G Kutta Se, are non-starters. There are hardly any numbers to talk about.

Trending :

Hindi Medium is continuing to do well and has now gone past the 66 crore mark. It is running at a very low number of screens and still bringing in collections even in the fifth week. Superhit.

Raabta is a Flop as there is hardly anything coming in the second weekend. The film has barely managed to touch the 25 crore mark.

Sachin – A Billion Dreams has found a show or two in certain theaters. It is set to conclude its run at 52 crore mark. Above Average.

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is in its eight week and still finding showcasing at select theaters. It is collecting some moolah over its 510 crore score already. Baahubuster!

On Sunday, each of the films in the running would at best collect close to Friday numbers due to Blockbuster cricket match between India and Pakistan. Expect deserted look in theaters especially in the evening and the night shows.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder