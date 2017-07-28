Box Office Morning Occupancy: Mubarakan Has A Decent Opening

The multi-starrer romantic comedy Mubarakan has taken a decent start at the box office. The movie has got a dull opening as it scored 20% -25% of occupancy on its 1st day.

The film now needs to show growth in the evening and night shows to build the base with good opening day collections. As for every film, the opening weekend for this film too will matter as it needs to hold tight on weekdays. The film has only one week to prove its potential as next week Shah Rukh Khan’s box office monster Jab Harry Met Sejal will take over.

The film has got positive reviews and as it is a family entertainer it’s bound to attract a larger number of audience. This gives the movie an upper hand in crossing what Munna Michael did over the weekend. However, Mubarakan needs some serious growth at the box office because the fact of a big film coming next week will not change.

Mubarakan has released in 2350 screens in India and 475 screens overseas. Bollywood has really missed a clean family entertainer since a lot of time and going by the reviews this could prove to be the one. Considering that the film majorly revolves around a Punjabi family, it has struck a chord with the audience in the North and hence Delhi, UP and other Northern circuits have received a better opening comparatively.

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana DCruz, Amrita Singh, Athiya Shetty. The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh while the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

On the other hand, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar has opened poorly at the box office. If we go by last week’s statistics Indu Sarkar could grow depending on the word of mouth like Lipstick Under My Burkha.