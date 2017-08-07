Box Office - Jab Harry Met Sejal has an ordinary weekend

In an optimistic world that goes by the name of Bollywood, it was expected that Jab Harry Met Sejal would turn the tide and bring smiles back on the face of the industry. After all, there hasn’t been a single major grosser from Bollywood since Badrinath Ki Dulhania and if not for Baahubali 2 [Hindi] releasing in between, the situation would have been all the more dismal for Bollywood.

However, as it is turning out to be the case, even Jab Harry Met Sejal is not turning out to be that one big grosser which could have rewritten the fortunes for the industry. That is pretty apparent if one goes by the weekend collections that stand at just 45.75 crores. This is much lesser than expected since a biggie with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the principle roles deserves much better footfalls. Yes, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali hasn’t really given a major biggie since Love Aaj Kal and his highest grossing film (in absolute numbers) has been Tamasha [68 crores]. Still, Jab Harry Met Sejal fate could have been better.

With the opening weekend not quite hitting the roof, the shortfall is now expected to be covered today due to the partial holiday of Rakhi. The collections are expected to be around 25% better than that of a regular Monday and as long as the numbers are still in the double digit range, there are hopes for a reasonable hold during rest of the weekdays. However, if the film fails to go past the 10 crore mark today, it would be quite tough for Jab Harry Met Sejal to keep marching ahead.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

