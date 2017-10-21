Box Office – Golmaal Again takes the BIGGEST opening of 2017

Despite restricted screens, controlled count of shows and competition from another major release [Secret Superstar], Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again has taken the BIGGEST opening of 2017! Yes, you read it right. The film has defied all odds and lived up to its hype, what with 30 crores* coming on the very first day of release. This, when it is playing at 3500 screens and has shared its shows in most properties with the Aamir Khan’s production.

The franchise factor, as well as a well-cut promo, was always going to work for Golmaal Again. Moreover, the entire marketing campaign of the multi-starrer led by Ajay Devgn was very well put together. There was all around excitement to watch the film and that was demonstrated right from the opening shows itself when houseful boards started showing at many properties. Footfalls only increased further as the day progressed due to the festive season factor, though it should also be noted that not all offices across the country have a holiday today and hence it is partial at best.

Nonetheless, what further added to the fire were evening and night shows that simply went berserk and that has allowed Golmaal Again to emerge as the biggest of them all. One look at the Friday numbers of other top openers of 2017 and you would get the picture:

Golmaal Again – 30 crores*

Tubelight – 21.15 crore

Raees – 20.42 crore

Judwaa 2 – 16.10 crore

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crore

Amongst these films, the only one to actually do well was Judwaa 2 and this is the film that Golmaal Again would be competing with for the lifetime number. The film has already taken a huge lead on the first day and it is now time to leverage that in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

