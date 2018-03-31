Baaghi 2 has taken the biggest opening of 2018 and that too by a huge margin. With as good as 25.10 crore coming in, the film has made Padmaavat collections look much smaller in comparison. As for the other biggies that have released in 2018, they have been left behind by a major distance:

Baaghi 225.10 crore

Padmaavat19 crore

PadMan10.26 crore

Raid10.04 crore

Box Office: Baaghi 2 Takes Biggest Opening Of 2018, Comfortably Goes Past Padmaavat, PadMan & Raid
This isn’t where one stops looking at the records as there is a lot more. Even if one looks at the first day numbers of all the Bollywood biggies that had released a year back, i.e. in 2017, Baaghi 2 is playing with the big boys:

Tiger Zinda Hai 34.10 crore

Golmaal Again30.14 crore

Baaghi 225.10 crore

Tubelight21.15 crore

Raees20.42 crore

So effectively, the film has practically taken the third biggest opening ever in last 15 months and that says a lot considering the fact that all other films in the list have superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the list.

