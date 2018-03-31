Box Office: Baaghi 2 Takes Biggest Opening Of 2018, Comfortably Goes Past Padmaavat, PadMan & Raid

Baaghi 2 has taken the biggest opening of 2018 and that too by a huge margin. With as good as 25.10 crore coming in, the film has made Padmaavat collections look much smaller in comparison. As for the other biggies that have released in 2018, they have been left behind by a major distance:

Baaghi 2 – 25.10 crore

Padmaavat – 19 crore

PadMan – 10.26 crore

Raid – 10.04 crore

This isn’t where one stops looking at the records as there is a lot more. Even if one looks at the first day numbers of all the Bollywood biggies that had released a year back, i.e. in 2017, Baaghi 2 is playing with the big boys:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crore

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore

Baaghi 2 – 25.10 crore

Tubelight – 21.15 crore

Raees – 20.42 crore

So effectively, the film has practically taken the third biggest opening ever in last 15 months and that says a lot considering the fact that all other films in the list have superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the list.

What has to be seen now is where does Baaghi 2 weekend land up now. Let's take a look at the first three day numbers of the aforementioned biggies with which the Sajid Nadiadwala, Fox Star, and Ahmed Khan film would be competing with: Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crore Golmaal Again – 87.60 crore Padmaavat – 78 crore Even if Baaghi 2 manages to actually go past the 70 crore mark over the weekend, it would be no mean feat and would place the film well into a potential Superhit category. Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

