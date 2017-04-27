BookMyShow announced that it has already sold well over a million tickets in just over 24 hours for the one of the most anticipated movies of the year- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Even though the bookings have not yet opened across all cinemas, especially in the South where the film is expected to receive an incredible response, BookMyShow is witnessing a phenomenal traction across the country for Baahubali 2.

With this, BookMyShow has also already clocked its highest ever advance sales revenues for a movie, while the film’s release is still one day away. This record was previously held by Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace.”

Opening Weekend Advance Booking Reports:

Mumbai: Apart from the 1st day (Friday), the film is enjoying good amount of bookings on Saturday and Sunday. While the nights shows are almost full on Saturday, on Sunday around 40% seats of all the shows are booked.

Pune: The Advance Booking in this region is extra-ordinary. With around 70% bookings on Friday, approximately 50% of the tickets are already sold of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on Saturday and Sunday.

NCR (National Capital Region): With good amount of booking on its 1st day, the occupancy looks decent on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Bengaluru: All the versions – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil are dominating in this circuit. The bookings in the opening weekend is great.

Hyderabad: The response is humongous in this circuit, since it is the core hub of the film. Almost all the shows are full in the opening weekend in Hyderabad.

Chennai: Post Hyderabad, Chennai is among the top regions, where the Baahubali buzz is insane. Maximum shows of its opening weekend are filling fast to almost full.

Kolkata: Though the response is quite decent in the circuit, it’s low compare to other circuits across the country.