Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films that made it to the 100 crore club.
The newest entrant to the club is Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. The movie has managed to rake in 106.95 crores in just 3 Days at the box office.
|Position
|Days*
|Total
|1. Happy New Year
|3
|205.00
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|3
|320.34
|3. Dhoom 3
|3
|280.25
|4. Sultan
|3
|300.45
|5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|3
|207.40
|6. Chennai Express
|3+
|226.70
|7. PK
|4
|339.50
|8. Krrish 3
|4
|240.50
|9. Kick
|5
|233.00
|10. Bang Bang
|5
|181.03
|11. Singham Returns
|5
|141.00
|12. Ek Tha Tiger
|6
|198.00
|13. Dabangg 2
|6
|158.50
|14. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|7
|190.03
|15. Dilwale
|7
|148.00
|16. Bodyguard
|8
|142.00
|17. Bajirao Mastani
|9
|184.00
|18. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Review
|9
|131.43
|19. Rustom
|9
|127.42
|20. 3 Idiots
|9+
|202.00
|21. Ra.One
|10
|115.00
|22. Dabangg
|10
|145.00
|23. Airlift
|10
|129.00
|24. Jai Ho
|10
|111.00
|25. Agneepath
|11
|123.00
|26. Rowdy Rathore
|11
|131.00
|27. Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|11
|152.00
|28. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|11
|120.65
|29. Ready
|12
|120.00
|30. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|12
|112.39*
|31. Ramleela
|12
|110.00
|32. Don 2
|13
|106.00
|33. Housefull 3
|13
|109.00
|34. Ek Villain
|14
|105.50
|35. Race 2
|14
|102.00
|36. Holiday
|15
|112.65
|37. Son Of Sardaar
|16
|105.03
|38. Ghajini
|16+
|114.00
|39. ABCD 2
|17
|105.74
|40. Barfi!
|17
|120.00
|41. Golmaal 3
|17
|107.00
|42. Housefull 2
|17
|114.00
|43. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|24+
|103.50
|44. Grand Masti
|23
|102.50
|45. 2 States
|28
|104.00
|46. Shivaay
|31
|100.25*
|47. Singham
|37
|100.00
|48. Bol Bachchan
|45
|102.00
+ Means Including Paid Preview
* Days to reach 100 crore
