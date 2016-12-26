SHARE

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films that made it to the 100 crore club.


The newest entrant to the club is Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. The movie has managed to rake in 106.95 crores in just 3 Days at the box office.

PositionDays*Total
1. Happy New Year3205.00
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan3320.34
3. Dhoom 33280.25
4. Sultan3300.45
5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo3207.40
6. Chennai Express3+226.70
7. PK4339.50
8. Krrish 34240.50
9. Kick5233.00
10. Bang Bang5181.03
11. Singham Returns5141.00
12. Ek Tha Tiger6198.00
13. Dabangg 26158.50
14. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani7190.03
15. Dilwale7148.00
16. Bodyguard8142.00
17. Bajirao Mastani9184.00
18. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Review9131.43
19. Rustom9127.42
20. 3 Idiots9+202.00
21. Ra.One10115.00
22. Dabangg10145.00
23. Airlift10129.00
24. Jai Ho10111.00
25. Agneepath11123.00
26. Rowdy Rathore11131.00
27. Tanu Weds Manu Returns11152.00
28. Jab Tak Hai Jaan11120.65
29. Ready12120.00
30. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil12112.39*
31. Ramleela12110.00
32. Don 213106.00
33. Housefull 313109.00
34. Ek Villain14105.50
35. Race 214102.00
36. Holiday15112.65
37. Son Of Sardaar16105.03
38. Ghajini16+114.00
39. ABCD 217105.74
40. Barfi!17120.00
41. Golmaal 317107.00
42. Housefull 217114.00
43. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag24+103.50
44. Grand Masti23102.50
45. 2 States28104.00
46. Shivaay31100.25*
47. Singham37100.00
48. Bol Bachchan45102.00

+ Means Including Paid Preview
* Days to reach 100 crore

46 COMMENTS

  1. Last 5 yrs all SRK films from Ra.one to Dilwale crossed 100 crores…even though some are experiential films and some may not be regarded as great cinema…that is the power of stardom…

    • Its not the power of stardom, its power of marketing…Dilwale, HNY, are not hit films, check the production cost of both the movies and the collections.. Fan obviously was a flop movie..His last sensible movie was OM Shanti OM..rest all debacles..

    • Comment:srk in 5 year
      5 muvi
      5 hyndred cr club
      did u forget father of srk akki sir
      who just made 3 muvie in one year and all are hudred cr club muvie

  15. TIMELINE OF BIGGEST HITS OF BOLLYWOOD

    1943 – KISMET (First Blockbuster of India)
    1957 – MOTHER INDIA (NARGIS)
    1960 – MUGHAL E AZAM (DILIP KUMAR)
    1975 – SHOLEY (AMITABH BACHAN)
    1994 – HUM AAPKE HAIN KAUN (SALMAN KHAN)
    2001 – GADAR EK PREM KATHA (SUNNY DEOL)
    2006 – DHOOM 2 (HRITHIK ROSHAN)
    2008 – GHAJINI (AMIR KHAN)
    2009 – 3 IDIOTS (AMIR KHAN)

    August 2013 – CHENNAI EXPRESS (SHAHRUKH KHAN)
    November 2013 – KRRISH 3 (HRITHIK ROSHAN)
    December 2013 – DHOOM 3 (AMIR KHAN)

    2014 – PK (AMIR KHAN)

    NEXT………..????

    • 1993:baazigar
      1993:dare
      1995:ddlj(longest running)
      1995:karan arjun
      1997:dil toh pagal hai
      1998;kuch kuch hota hai
      2000;mohabbatein
      2001;k3g
      2004;swades
      2004:kal ho naa ho
      2004:veer zaara
      2007:chak de India
      2010:my name is khan
      2016;FAN
      GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT

  21. Akshay kumar real hero of bollywood ………bwakwass story sultan……….ba ba ak hi jhatke main world champion foot………pk phelese hi OMG kar diya shurowat……….SRK ka kiya batoan…………or fan flop……….Akshay koh dekho………OMG…..Special 26….Holiday….Baby….Gabbar is back…..Airlift……Brothers sala india ke loog kuch samajhta hi nahi…….flime dekna hai toh akkhi vai ka dekho….jise bollywod khiladi kahete hain…….!!!!!??

  22. Salman,Shahrukh and Aamir are the biggest stars when it comes to boxoffice collection.
    Then comes Akshay and Hrithik.

  26. Comment:

    are biawasjitsaha bhai, priyesh champ tera iq kitna kharab hai sala..kissiko bakbas bholta hai, tera aaukat kya hai.. aur ahbiraj ye to include kar lo na pyare
    2009:- wanted blockbuster
    2010:- dabang blockbuster
    2011:- bodyguard blockbuster
    2012:- ek tha tiger and dabang 2 blockbuster
    2014:- kick blockbuster
    2015:- bajrangi bhaijaan blockbuster
    2016:- sultan blockbuster
    2017:- tubelight blockbuster ( guarented)

    salman is the first choice king of blockbuster. but akashay is a talented and successful actor.

  28. well according to my point of view all three khans have got movies that crossed 100cr in 3 or 4 days but when you see akshay, hrithik and ajay there movies take 10 to 15 days that crossed 100cr. when you see the story of the movies.. baby, drishyam, gabbar is back were so so good compare to kick, happy new year and dhoom 3. this shows that public go for the stardom of a actor not the story. if you have seen irfan khans madari it was a good story base movie but didn;t work at the box office. if any three khans were in that it have been a blockbuster. i liked akshay kumars all three releases this year and i think he deserve a best actor award this year which strands from him up till now.

LEAVE A REPLY