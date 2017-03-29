Since Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri is performing decently well at the box office, all the holdover releases have witnessed drastic drop in their second week.

Hollywood film Beauty And The Beast has managed to remain steady in its 2nd week (5 days) in India. The film film raked in around 5.52 crores and now stands with the grand total of 16 crores. Though the collections of Beauty And The Beast are lower than other Hollywood films released this years like xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (35 crores) and Logan (33.03 crores), but looking at its popularity in India, the business is decent enough.

Rajkummar Rao’s survival drama Trapped witnessed a noticeable drop in its 2nd week. The film collected approximately 30 lacs and now stand with total collections of 2.59 crores. It will probably end its theatrical around 3 crores at the box office.

Mustafa and Kiara Advani starrer Machine crashed in its 2nd week. The love story thriller has collected merely 5 lacs and now stands with total collections of 3.05 crores. Machine has become one of the biggest disasters of 2017, which even failed to recover its marketing cost.

Govinda’s comeback film Aa Gaya Hero also failed miserably at the domestic market. The film raked in just 5 lacs and currently stands with the grand total of 1.30 crores. Aa Gaya Hero will probably end its theatrical run post the release of Naam Shabana and Poorna, which are slated to release on this Friday.

Swara Bhasker’s Anaarkali of Aarah which clashed with Phillauri on this Friday at the box office has managed to collect 47 lacs in its opening weekend.