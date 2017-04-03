Badrinath Ki Dulhania had a great 4th weekend at the Box Office. Despite new releases – Naam Shabana, Phillauri, this Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer managed to rake in around 3 crores in its 4th weekend (early estimates).

Badrinath Ki Dulhania now stands with a nett India total of around 115 crores* at the Box Office. The movie is all set to beat the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrrer Jolly LLB 2. The later currently stands at a nett India total of 116.92 crores.

The movie could make decent amount of business at the Overseas too, by collecting around 39.05 crores gross from the International market. Coming to the film’s worldwide total, it has grossed 161 crores in India and after adding up its overseas collections, its global total stands at whopping 200.05 crores gross.

In 2017, Kaabil and Raees have managed to enter the list. While Kaabil stands at 209.50 cr gross total, Raees stands as 17th all time highest grosser in Bollywood with a total of 289.80 crores.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is 26th film to enter the list.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has made a whopping profit already!

The movie was made on a stringent budget of 45 crores, which includes P & A. With 115 crores nett India total, the film has made a profit of 70 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 155.55%. SUPER-HIT!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta. Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.