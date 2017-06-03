S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has finally crossed the 1600 crore mark at the box office in all versions.

So far, Baahubali 2 has grossed 1345 crores (nett. 1043 crores) in India including all versions and around 307 crores at the overseas box office. It currently stands with a global total of 1600 crores.

Baahubali 2‘s Hindi version itself has netted around 502.25 crores at the domestic market.

Baahubali 2 is all set to hit the screens in China in July. Speaking about the release, Kishore Kedari of Arka Media Works said, “It will be the next Indian film after Dangal to release in China, and we are excited about its possibilities. Dangal has done record business in China and its exemplary response has upped the quotient for Indian films.”

It must be noted that Baahubali: The Beginning released in over 6000 screens in China when it released in 2015. Reports suggest that the makers are planning for a very grand release of the film in China this time. Baahubali 2 will have a new International version, which will be edited by a noted Hollywood editor.

Meanwhile, superstar Aamir Khan’s Dangal received overwhelming response and it’s the first Indian film to enter the Rs 1000-crore mark in China. Dangal has officially beaten the records of Baahubali 2 to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film, raking in more than Rs 1700 crore worldwide.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

The film continues to achieve big milestones at the worldwide box office!