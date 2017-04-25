The highly anticipated magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 28th April i.e. this Friday. The previous part, Baahubali: The Beginning holds the record of highest opening day grosser of 50 crores. Naturally, expectations on the sequel’s Box Office performance are high.

Since some of the theaters have already started off with the advance booking of this action war drama fantasy film, let’s check out the occupancy report of its opening day till now in these select theatres and regions.

Mumbai:

In Mumbai (Western Region), the Hindi version is filling fast in single screens, while the Multiplexes haven’t yet kick-started. Telugu version is decent, but it’s expected to boost since it is the core language of the film. The advance booking for Tamil and Malayalam version have not opened yet. All shows of the 1st day are almost full or sold out in the cinema halls like Citylight and Galaxy.

In South and Central Mumbai, the Hindi version is receiving good response, while other regional languages’ advance booking report looks ordinary.

In Navi Mumbai, the response is lower compare to other circuits.

Hyderabad:

In Hyderabad, the response of the film’s advance booking looks exceptional as the maximum shows of Telugu version are sold out, while even the Hindi version is almost full. The opening day tickets are sold out in cinema halls like – Cinepolis and Mukta A2 in this region.

NCR (National Capital Region):

Since this circuit dominates Hindi audience, there are no shows in the regional versions. The Hindi dubbed version’s pre-booking report looks fair. NCR includes – Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Kundli. The PVR chains in Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon are almost full for the opening day.

Pune:

In Pune, the Hindi and Telugu versions’ advance booking is looking fantastic, since a decent amount of shows are filling fast. First Day-First Show in most of the cinema houses are almost full; specially in the E-Square chain in Hinjewadi and University Road. The single screen Laxmi Narayan Cinema is also housefull on its opening day.

Bengaluru:

The Telugu version is dominating and getting huge response at the ticket windows in this region, while the other versions’ pre-booking report looks average. The cinemas which are housefull in the circuits are Anjan Digital 4K A/C Cinema, Cauvery Theatre, Gopalan Cinemas, Gopalan Grand Mall, Lakshmi Digital 2K Cinema, Srinivasa Digital 2K Cinema, Urvashi Digital 4K Cinema and others

Chennai:

The Tamil and Telugu versions are almost full and sold out in this circuit, while the Hindi version is progressing well and filling fast in maximum theatres. Cinemas like Rohini Silver Screens, Sri Vigneshwara Theatre DOLBY ATMOS, Kumaran Theatre, SK-Marlen Cinemas are almost full on the 1st day.

Kolkata:

In Kolkata, the response is surprisingly low compared to all other cities across the country. The status is fast-filling in the INOX chains of this state.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works