After crossing the 1000 crore benchmark at the worldwide office, S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has achieved one more milestone globally. So far the film has collected around 375.35 crores (Gross – 525.49 crores) in Hindi version and 450 crores (Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam). The film has the touched the 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu itself.

Considering the overseas box office, the film has grossed around 281 crores in the international markets. In North America and the USA, the film has crossed the 100 crore benchmark.

Baahubali 2 now stands with an approximate box office collection of 1256 crores at the box office worldwide.

The film which was released in 6500 screens in India and 9000 screens worldwide has received a phenomenal response globally.

Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar.

Made on an expensive budget of 250 crores, the film is creating and shattering new box office records each day of its running. The film was scheduled to release in 2016, however, the makers moved the date and released the film in 2017.

While there are pirated copies of the movie floating around, the visual brilliance and significance of the film have compelled people to head to the cinema halls to watch the movie. Running in 4K in Dolby Atmos, the sounds and scenes of the film can only be enjoyed on 70mm and the audience has understood this quite clearly.

The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks and the Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.