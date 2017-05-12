Box Office – Baahubali 2 [Hindi] sets another HUGE record in Week Two, is sprinting towards 450 crore mark

Lo and behold, there is yet another massive record that has been set by Baahubali 2 [Hindi]. The film has collected 138 crore in its second week. While that is a massive number by all means, what’s furthermore special about this is the fact that it is greater than – hold your breath – the lifetime total of the second highest grosser of the year so far, Raees. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had collected 137.51 crore in its lifetime run and now the SS Rajamouli directed film has managed to edge past this sum in just one week, and that too after attracting audience footfalls worth 247 crore already in its first week.

A record like this has never been set before and one doesn’t see this happening too soon in time to come either. Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has pretty much demolished anything and everything that has come its way so far, something that is seen in the score of 385 crore* that it boasts of currently. As a matter of fact it is pretty much neck to neck to lifetime score of Dangal [387.38 crore], which was just crowned as the highest grosser ever this January.

The film is continuing to do great guns and one now waits to see the new records that it manages to set in its third week as well. It is a given that around 60 crore more would come in the third week too and that would bring the film closer to the 450 crore mark. Further to that anything is possible since it would all come down to how much is the audience is interested in checking out the new releases of this week and then the next. If Baahubali 2 [Hindi] continues to be the first choice, then anything is possible.

Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

