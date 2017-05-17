Despite entering its 3rd week, S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has managed to remain rock-steady at the box office.

On its 3rd Tuesday, as per early estimates, the film collected around 7.5 crores and now stands with a grand total of 447.50 crores at the domestic market. The film will cross the 450 crore mark by today in India.

Since, two Bollywood films are releasing this Friday – Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) will lose a good amount of screens, which will definitely affect its business.

The film has already crossed the 900 crore mark (All Versions) at the domestic box office and is heading towards the 1000 crore mark. It was released in 6500 screens in India and 9000 screens worldwide and received a phenomenal response globally.

Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia and Nassar.

Made on an expensive budget of 250 crores, the film is creating and shattering new box office records each day. The film was scheduled to release in 2016, however, the makers moved the date and released the film in 2017.

SS Rajamouli has been of the opinion that Baahubali has reached the heights due to the undivided dedication by Prabhas. The director believes no other actor could have shown the level of commitment to the film, the way Prabhas did. Touched with Prabhas’ investment in the film and delivering a powerful performance as Baahubali, SS Rajamouli has gifted Prabhas the iconic Baahubali armour to mark the hard work the actor has put in over the years.

The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks and the Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.