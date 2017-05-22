Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Enjoys Great 4th Weekend At The Box Office

Despite entering its 4th week, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

The film raked in around 8.25 crores on its 4th Sunday and now stands with the grand total of 478 crores. Baahubali 2 Hindi now is gradually inching towards the 500 crore club at the domestic market.

Despite, the release of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, the film has managed to stay rock steady at the box office. The film also showed growth on Saturday and Sunday, though Sunday collections could have been bit higher, which got affected due IPL final.

Trending:

Double Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman on Monday said he wishes S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” mints over Rs 2000 crore at the box-office.

Having already earned over Rs 1500 crore from its theatrical release so far, the film is continuing its golden run. “To Rajamouli, Keeravani and the whole team of ‘Baahubali 2’. Just finished watching it in Chennai. I hope it crosses Rs 2000 crore and above at the box-office,” Rahman wrote on his Facebook page.

He went on to add: “You guys have opened the floodgates for south Indian cinema to the world and given it a new identity.”

A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the male protagonists. Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan played powerful supporting characters.

Talking about the golden run of “Baahubali 2” at the ticket window, Rajamouli said he is still “in a state of daze”.

“I’m going to be honest and tell you that we wanted this kind of success. We strove hard and longed for it. When we achieved it, it’s so hard to believe that I still cannot come to terms with this overwhelming feeling. It’s tough to believe if this success is even real,” he said.