Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Crosses 480 Crore Mark | 4th Monday Box Office Report

S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has now crossed the 480 crore mark at the box office. The film raked in around 3 crores* on its 4th Monday and now stands with a grand total 481.30 crores.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (All Versions) is now heading towards the 1000 crore mark nett. at the domestic market. Its Hindi version is expected to achieve the 500 crore mark probably by the end of its 5th week.

Baahubali: The Beginning ended with Kattappa revealing himself as the killer of Amarendra Baahubali. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion takes the story forward from where the first part ended.

Talking about the golden run of “Baahubali 2” at the ticket window, Rajamouli said he is still “in a state of daze”. “I’m going to be honest and tell you that we wanted this kind of success. We strove hard and longed for it. When we achieved it, it’s so hard to believe that I still cannot come to terms with this overwhelming feeling. It’s tough to believe if this success is even real,” he said.

“We created the world of ‘Baahubali’ for our actors to understand their character better. When we look at Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, the warring brothers, what we see in the film is just a minor part of their lives. In the ‘Baahubali’ universe, there is so much more worth knowing about them. The same applies to other characters too,” says Rajamouli.

With child-like enthusiasm, he added: “The world of ‘Baahubali’ is so fascinating. I wish it doesn’t end. It shouldn’t end and I will pray for it.”

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.