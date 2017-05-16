Box Office – Baahubali 2 [Hindi] approaches 440 crore on its 18th day

In 18 days flat, Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has now touched the 440 crore* mark, what with 7.2 crore* more coming on 3rd Monday. This also translates into the fact that the SS Rajamouli directed film should score 450 crore in just 20 days. That comes to an astonishing average of 22.50 crore per day since its release, and that too without any major national festival holiday!

In 2017, no other Hindi film has so far scored 22.50 crore on even its opening day (highest was Raees so far with 20.42 crore on its Day One) and here is Baahubali 2 [Hindi] managing to sustain that score (at an average) for 18 days in succession. Terrific! Not just is the film scoring high, it is also doing that at a very rapid pace which is actually making all the difference to its eventual total.

The arrival of new films [Sarkar 3, Meri Pyaari Bindu] made no difference to the film’s run during the weekend either and now with weekdays kick-starting, the competition has practically diluted. Reports are in that audiences aren’t feeling shy of giving Baahubali 2 [Hindi] a dekko for the second (and even third) time at theaters, and that pretty much demonstrates the repeatability factor that it is enjoying now.

While the 450 crore mark would now be crossed by the film in a jiffy (during this week itself), one now waits to see the kind of stranglehold that the epic war drama manages to demonstrate over its fourth weekend as well.

Baahubuster!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder