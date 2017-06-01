Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 5th Wednesday Box Office Collections

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has been in the theaters for than one month now. The film has shattered and created many box office records, but it has slowed down its pace due to new releases.

The magnum opus collected around 1.10 crores* on its 5th Wednesday and now stands with the grand total of 501.25 crores.

It is the highest grosser of all time, and also the 1st 500 crore club entrant. Apart from this, Baahubali 2 has also become the 1st film to gross over 300 crores in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film has also turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for its makers. Considering its Hindi acquisition cost of 90 crores, Baahubali 2 has made a whopping profit of 411.25 crores, from total earnings of 501.25 crores at the domestic market (solely from its Hindi version). The film’s profit percentage stands at 456.94%.

Karan Johar had presented the Hindi version of the film under his banner Dharma Productions.

Talking about the massive success of the movie which has minted close to 1700 crore at the global box office, Karan Johar said: “I feel short of words when I speak about ‘Baahubali’. It has become a milestone film. S.S. Rajamouli has become the country’s biggest superstar. I think the filmmaker’s victory is beyond everybody else. I am honoured that me and my production house got associated with ‘Baahubali’ and I am proud and privileged to be a part of its journey.”

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj in key roles. Baahubali 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati.