Baahubali 2 Grosses Over 625 Crores In Just 4 Days | Worldwide Box Office Report

Director S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is shattering every possible record at the worldwide box office. After zooming past the Rs 100 crore mark on its first day in India, the much-awaited movie which piqued the interest of viewers with the question ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’, has kept the audience coming in to find out the answer.

In just 4 days, the film has grossed 490 crores (nett. 338 crores) in India – 168.25 crores in Hindi version and 175 crores in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions (Opening weekend).

While in the overseas markets, the film has grossed over 125 crores. It has performed phenomenally well in the markets of the USA, Canada and UAE. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion now stands with total global collections of over 625 crores.

In the US, the film was released via Great India Films, who said in a statement that the film has minted $10.49 million (Rs 68 crore).

Released in over 1100 screens in the US, the film made it to 40 IMAX screens, the highest ever for an Indian film. From other parts of the world, the film is said to have collected Rs 71 crore in its first three days, trade gurus said.

“With no competition, the film is making a killing at the ticket window. It could be the first Telugu film to even gross over Rs 200 crore only from Telangana and Andhra. For the next two weeks, the film will have an uninterrupted run at the cinemas,” said by a trade expert.

While the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning collected 655 crores globally in its lifetime run, the second part has crossed the benchmark in just 4 days.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works