Baahubali 2 Crosses The 780 Crore Mark At Worldwide Box Office

Baahubali: The Conclusion took a massive start at the box office. The film which released last Friday has literally set a new record each day and in terms of weekday collections, the film has been unbelievable.

Currently, the film has collected approximately 495 crores nett and 630 crores gross from all versions at the India box office. The film is now all set to cross the 500 crore mark (nett India) today which is simply huge a deal in merely six days. Baahubali 2 in just its Hindi version has also become the highest grosser of the year, beating 2017’s big releases like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and so on. It has also made it to the 200 crore mark.

From the overseas markets, the film has collected approximately 155 crores. The collections are massive considering that it has managed this feat in less than a week. Since the film has got a huge screen count in overseas too, it was quite clear that the film will rock the international box office charts too. Baahubali 2 has been performing brilliantly in US and Canada circuits. It has successfully surpassed Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” at the US box-office with earnings over $12.6 million so far and counting.

Baahubali 2’s next record is surely going to be highest first-week collections so far. The film has now managed to collect 785 crores worldwide, thus beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s collections which stood at 744 crores. It will soon be beating Aamir’s all time highest grosser, PK which stands with a lifetime collection of 792 crores worldwide.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

Looking at April releases in the past, Baahubali: The Conclusion has scored the highest so far. Usually, thanks to the clash of Bollywood releases with IPL matches, the business for films is low in the Cricketing season but this magnum opus has proved it all wrong.