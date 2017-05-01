After breaking all possible records at the domestic market, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues to achieve milestones at the overseas box office as well.

The magnum opus has grossed 120 crores in its opening weekend in the international markets. It has performed phenomenally well in the markets of UAE, Canada and America.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has collected over 300 crores (all languages NETT) in its opening weekend at the domestic market, that takes its gross India total to 385 crores. The film’s worldwide total now stands at around 505 crores gross.

Nevertheless, the film has created a record, which will be difficult to break in the upcoming years and decades. With such a great response, director S.S. Rajamouli expressed his happiness on Twitter.

“It’s only natural that a big project like ‘Baahubali’ faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles,” Rajamouli tweeted on Sunday.

“Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added.

Even the megastar Rajinikanth praised the film and tweeted, “‘Baahubali 2’ Indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to god’s own child Rajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece.”

While the first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 650 crore at the box office, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has grossed approximately 505 crores worldwide in its opening weekend at the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works