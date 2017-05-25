Baahubali 2 (All Versions) Becomes The 1st Film To Cross The 1000 Crore Mark At The Box Office

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has achieved one more record, which will be truly unbreakable in the coming year at the domestic box office. So far, the film has collected around 520 crores in its Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions, while it has raked it approximately 486.50 from its Hindi version solely.

Baahubali 2 now stands with a nett India total of around 1006.50 crores, which mind blowing. It has become the 1st Indian film to achieve this feat, solely in the domestic arena.

Coming to its Hindi version, the film has turned out to be a huge profitable affair for its makers. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 was acquired at 90 crores including its promotional cost. With a business of 486.50 crores, the film has made a whopping profit of 396.50 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 440.55%.

“I have my strong faith, respect and belief in Rajamouli sir. The fact that he believed I could play Baahubali was huge for me. If needed, I would have even given seven years of my life for Baahubali, as such characters are rare to play in a lifetime for any actor. I consider myself very fortunate and lucky for it,” lead actor Prabhas said.

“When we started work on ‘Baahubali‘, my sheer aim was to be able to live upto the imagination that Rajamouli sir had in mind. As an actor, my intention was to bring up Baahubali live on screen for the audiences. I never even expected in my wildest of dreams that the film would grow on to become a phenomenon of sorts. The feeling is ineffable today,” he said.

Prabhas says the pressure was more on him and the whole team of “Baahubali” when they were making the first part as it established the film right from the start.

“Everything had to be faultless in order to make ‘Baahubali’ what it is today. Reaching perfection, giving the film the kind of grandeur it has, the VFX, and the characters — all these elements set just the right environment for the film. Part two was eagerly awaited because part one really worked for the audiences,” he said.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannah Bhatia in key roles.