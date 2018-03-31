Baaghi 2 Overseas Collections: Takes A Higher Start Than Jolly LLB 2 & Judwaa 2 In UAE-GCC

With an amazing occupancy, 1st day collections and the reviews, Baaghi 2 is here to win hearts of people! The action-packed movie with a twist of romance between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is the highest opener of 2018!

The movie released in 45 countries! The screen count for the same is huge! For India, 3500 screens have been allotted to the movie. While Overseas count for the screens is 625, so the Worldwide total number of screens is 4125 screens.

The overseas collections of UAE-GCC are out and guess what, the movie has opened on an amazing note. The movie earned 2.11 crores (325k) in UAE! Well, that’s bigger than Fox Star Studios’ major releases over there.