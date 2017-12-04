Vidya Balan: The powerhouse of talent has proved numerous times why she could play anything she wants on screen. With her latest Tumhari Sulu, playing a late night Radio Jockey, she, after a long time has a hit venture she deserved.

Her performances in films like Kahaani, The Dirty Picture and Bhool Bhulaiya have been remarkable, though, in her acting career of over a decade, the actress is yet to have a 100 crore movie. She has impressed everyone with her acting prowess right from her debut film, Parineeta. Since then, the actress has come a long way and is considered to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses today.

Vidya Balan’s highest grossing movie is The Dirty Picture which grossed 85 crores at the box office, released back in 2011. With such high on content films, there is not a single film of her which has entered the 100 crore club. but her film Kahaani managed to collect 59.26 crores. Her latest Tumhari Sulu has collected 32.49 crores at the box office crossing Paa at the box office.

Here is the list of Vidya Balan’s Top 10 Highest Grossers:

Paa, a special film for Vidya Balan, released in 2009 had earned 31.20 crores. As you read this, Tumhari Sulu will also cross Kahaani 2 which stands at the grand total of 32.80 crores.

The story of Tumhari Sulu — released on November 17 — revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Vidya, who is married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, also had a message for all those who want to enter showbiz.

“There’s no one way to be successful. You have to find your own path to success. And self-confidence is the biggest qualification for success in any field.”