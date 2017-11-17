Tumhari Sulu Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Malishka Mendonsa, Vijay Maurya

Director: Suresh Triveni

What’s Good: A middle-aged woman who has not achieved anything great wants to become an RJ & that woman is Vidya Balan! What else do need? But it also has some of the most relatable moments for those who have been brought up in middle-class families.

What’s Bad: When a film is 140 minutes, you tend to lose the grip on pace in between & that’s totally fair, some might feel it slow but for me, Vidya escalated even every slow moment.

Loo Break: Not a single one! Even if you take it despite the warning, you’ll miss Sulu and get tempted to come back in your Audi.

Watch or Not?: Craving for a sweet film? Was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan the last scented film you watched? Go for Tumhari Sulu, you’ll not get disappointed!

User Rating:

She comes second in the lemon spoon race but when the other contenders are gone, she stands on the first position of the winners’ podium and asks his husband to click her photo – yeh hai Hamari Sulu aka Sulochna (Vidya Balan). She dreams big as every other being but she’s trapped in the responsibilities that are gifted with the tag of being a woman. Supporting the crazy chaos created by Sulu, Ashok (Manav Kaul) tries his best to always be there for her.

Sulu mimics Hema Malini, Sridevi, sings Batata Vada by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam with her husband and talks to a pigeon warning him not to shit on her clothes – Yes! She’s someone who knows how to live life. Lands the job of a Radio Jockey inviting unwanted chaos and mess in her life. But! She loves & enjoys being an RJ too. Being Sulu, she alters the mishmash of her life! Watch for how she juggles everything like a magician.

Tumhari Sulu Movie Review: Script Analysis

When you’ve director and writer as the same person, it kinds of become convenient to fulfil your vision on screen. Suresh Triveni has aced both the roles with brilliance. We all have seen heroes stripping off their shirt swirling it in the air to impress the heroine, but how many times you’ve seen coins sliding from the pockets of that shirt? So relatable yet how only Triveni managed this to execute in his film.

Tumhari Sulu has numerous such sequences which will make you wonder how Bollywood has missed such simple, smile-inspiring moments. Offering a ladies seat to a transgender, Ola lady driver not listening to songs sung by Pakistani singers because anything can fire up a controversy and much more. Amazingly thought and executed.

Tumhari Sulu Movie Review: Star Performance

Vidya Balan! She brings in a performance which makes us realise how badly we have missed her. She not just gets under the skin of Sulu, she is the skin of Sulu. Her chuckling smile, sexy voice and shiny eyes moulds up for the performance of a lifetime. She takes the emotional scenes t another level which could’ve gone wasted if not for her.

Manav Kaul plays the role of a supportive husband very well. There was needed a performance like Manav competing the mammoth one by Vidya Balan. Neha Dhupia fits in perfectly as a head of the radio station and Malishka Mendonsa is as beautiful as her voice. Vijay Maurya leaves a memorable mark with his hilarious performance as a creative (literally!) producer.

Tumhari Sulu Movie Review: Direction, Music

Suresh Triveni has weaved a magical film in Tumhari Sulu. He is debuting with this film and has handled the narration of a middle-class family with perfection. At no point he’s glorifying Sulu, he has just taken some enduring moments stitched them together gifting us a movie worth our time and money.

Multiple composers are behind the songs of this film and must say too many cooks have baked a delicious dessert. Rafu being the best one, Hawa Hawai 2.0 is choreographed gracefully. Every song is situational and not forced for the sake of it. Special mention for Karan Kulkarni, he has given the background score for the film. Assisted Amit couple of times before (English Vinglish, Ishaqzaade) he has injected brilliant tunes in the background catapulting the scenes.

Tumhari Sulu Movie Review: The Last Word

Tumhari Sulu is one of those films which makes you smile while you leave the cinema hall. If not a masterpiece, Tumhari Sulu is a monumental piece by the master Vidya Balan. Watch it to fall in love with Vidya all over again.

Three and a half stars!

Tumhari Sulu Movie Trailer

Tumhari Sulu Movie releases on 17th November, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Tumhari Sulu Movie.

