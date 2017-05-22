Baahubali 2 Continues Its Phenomenal Ride At The Worldwide Box Office

Baahubali 2 has surprised everyone with its performance so far. The film has been on an exceptional earning spree, in spite of being in its fourth weekend. The much-talked about drama now stands with a collection of 988 crores nett for all versions, 1275 crores gross at the India box office.

On the other hand, the film’s overseas collection currently stands at 290 crores. Going by the way this film is performing, we won’t be surprised to see the film soon make it to the 300 crore club.

Baahubali 2 now stands with a collection of 1565 crores worldwide. The film will soon make it to the 1600 crore mark worldwide, which is the highest ever for an Indian film.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the male protagonists.

Apart from Baahubali 2, Aamir Khan’s Dangal recently became the second Indian film to gross over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. The South drama has set an example and how, never have we seen such huge numbers for a film in its fourth weekend and hence, Baahubali will go down in history for its glorious box office run.

Talking about the golden run of Baahubali 2 at the ticket window, Rajamouli said he is still “in a state of daze”.

“I’m going to be honest and tell you that we wanted this kind of success. We strove hard and longed for it. When we achieved it, it’s so hard to believe that I still cannot come to terms with this overwhelming feeling. It’s tough to believe if this success is even real,” he said.